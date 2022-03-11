CONWAY — If you’ve lived in the Mount Washington Valley even five years, these names have come to represent a certain kind of strength and power: woman power.
With Tuesday, March 8, designated International Women’s Day, and Women’s History Month being celebrated throughout March, what better time to fete the accomplishments — and share the thoughts — of five remarkable local dynamos?
(Especially since, having served their community for decades in various high-profile capacities, these five “wonder women,” while not exactly retiring, are taking a step back to carve new roles for themselves. But more about that later ...)
The five are:
• Janice Crawford, and former Fryeburg, Maine, selectman and current executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce (who plans to turn over the reins come August).
• Brenda Leavitt of North Conway, co-owner/broker of Badger Realty, which in February became Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty.
• Dot Seybold, former longtime general manager of Settlers Green Outlet Village and now director of the non-profit Ham Foundation.
• Joy Tarbell, who closed Joy Tarbell Realty/KW Lakes & Mountains in 2020 to open a new housing/real estate business with husband, Ed Minyard.
• Donna Woodward, former head of the Fryeburg Business Association, founder of Valley Pride cleanup day.
In addition to being community leaders, they exemplify living life to the fullest. For example, Woodward enjoys riding her motorcycle and RVing the countryside. Leavitt has a passion for interior design (the Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore being one project).
Not all of the five are natives of the area, but those who aren’t took one look and fell in love with the place. The valley has become part of them — and years from now, they all will be remembered for leaving their own indelible stamp on the place they call home.
They agree that while in different, sometimes competing professions, they have worked in a collaborative, supportive spirit with one another and plan to continue.
As Leavitt explained, “You asked what we would be doing in our ‘retirement’ years. I think this group all concurs, we are not retiring, but rather restructuring our careers.
“What’s interesting, however,” she continued, “is we are a group of women who were inspired by our mentors/leaders and we have all discussed (collectively) our future selves! In one of our many brainstorming sessions, we believe we all bring different talents to the table — some financial, others wisdom, leadership and mentorship. We feel as community leaders (and women), it would be a great time, now that we have or will have more free time, to work together to create a vehicle for people to come seek guidance from us.”
Leavitt added they would love to create what Crawford has quipped could be a “Smart Tank” (as in “Shark Tank”) type of group.
“Much like our mentors in life have given us — we wish to give back in a way that truly makes a difference in the lives of others,” Leavitt said.
Leavitt had quite a mentor in iconic valley Realtor Dick Badger.
A New Hampshire native raised in the village of Cascade Flats in Gorham, Leavitt, after earning her associate in business degree from a college in Portland, Maine, moved to Fryeburg in 1979 with her builder husband, Rich — whom she has known since junior high and married at age 20.
From 1979-81, she worked for Hamel Real Estate, and became licensed to sell real estate. In 1981, she joined Badger Realty and although she obtained her broker’s license in both Maine and New Hampshire, she chose a career path of working on the support side rather than the sales side, becoming adinistrative assistant to Badger.
In the late 1980s, she became office manager and in the early 1990s, she was named managing partner.
She and Rich adopted three international children: Miranda (1984), Alicia (1991) and Derek (1995), with Leavitt noting, “It was through the process, through adoption that I found my path — freely opening myself up to those who seek guidance to find their own success.”
Tragically, Miranda died in February 2007 at age 22 due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. To honor Miranda’s memory and to help educate people about diabetes, they established the Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Fund in 2008 and then the Miranda Diabetes Care Center, now associated with diabetes educator Justine Fierman of Intervale.
It is just one of many causes with which Leavitt is involved, and she credits, among others, Woodward, Crawford and Badger Peabody & Smith Realtor Bernadette Donohue for their help in assisting her and Rich to create the non-profit fund.
“Losing Miranda was one of the lowest times in my life, and to have accomplished Miranda’s mission to help educate people in our community, help fund their diabetes needs, was a gift that allows me to know she will never be forgotten,” Brenda said.
“We continue to raise funds for the good of the diabetes community and will continue to work with all the diabetes specialist to provide education and funding as the need allows,” she added.
Like Leavitt, Crawford continually looks to the future, and also likes to share the spotlight. Recently she noted that there could easily be “10, 20 more at least” who could be taking part in the Sun’s Zoom interview with the five.
Crawford noted that women’s ability to get things done have come a long way, with the nation electing its first female vice president and the state sending to Washington two women senators (both of whom were New Hampshire governors), as well as U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster in District 2.
Locally, too, younger women are stepping up to the plate, as evidenced by Sarah Frechette, Eliza Grant and 2021 Bruni Award winner Ailie Byers all elected to the Conway Planning Board. Grant and business partner Kit Hickey have formed the Bluebird Project to build affordable housing in North Conway.
At one time, however, women business leaders were few. Reflecting on such past iconic women as Betty Whitney of Black Mountain and Kay Reed of Carroll Reed Ski Shops, Crawford said it is good to see that female business leaders are no longer “one-offs.”
“It was a great story before, you know, ‘Look at these great women,’ these one-offs. Now there are probably 40-offs (of women here in the valley) who exemplify that leadership,” she said.
Crawford, herself, however is certainly a one-off — if you’re talking about a woman versed in business, politics, media, education ...
Growing up, Crawford spent equal time between the valley and Miami, attending fourth grade at John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway and her junior year at Kennett High School in Conway Village.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Florida State University and her master’s in school administration from the University of Alabama. She worked for her mother’s clothing company in Miami.
But while visiting her grandparents on Crystal Lake in Eaton in 1984, she came to a realization: “What am I doing in Miami?”
She moved north and taught marketing for three years at Kingswood Regional High School in Meredith. She became marketing director at Purity Spring Resort in East Madison 1989, working for the Hoyt family until 1997. During this time, she served on the board of directors of the Chamber, becoming president in 1997 and executive director in August of that year.
Known for her wicked sense of humor and penchant for telling it like it is — belying a deep and genuine concern for those less fortunate — Crawford has served as a Fryeburg selectman, and has also served on the boards of the MWV School to Career, White Mountain Community Health Center, the MWV Preservation Association, Memorial Hospital, SAU 9 Strategic Planning Committee and various committees at the state, regional and local level.
She is the proud mother of a grown daughter, Jaimie Crawford, who has taken over as public relations manager for the chamber following the retirement of Marti Mayne.
Meanwhile, Tarbell took an alternate route to get here — one that involved both ears (as in Playboy) and wings (as in flight attendant).
The eldest of six girls, she is a native of Providence and was raised in Hudson, Mass. She was a National Honor Society scholar, the only girl on the math team and went on to earn a full scholarship to Boston University in mathematics.
But she had beauty to go along with the brains. In the late ’60s, Tarbell modeled for the Carol Nash Agency in Boston, doing runway shows for many top designers, including Christian Dior. She was later employed by Playboy, first as a Playboy Bunny, working in clubs across the U.S. In the early ’70s, she was selected to become a “Jet Bunny” on Hugh Hefner’s corporate jet as an FAA-certified flight attendant and moved to Chicago. In this capacity, she was a senior member of the flight crew on domestic and international flights.
In 1975, while living in Chicago, Tarbell became a licensed Realtor. In 1980, she moved to the valley and ran the sales and marketing departments for the Eastern Slope Inn and Attitash Mountain Village.
In 1994, she opened Prudential Joy Tarbell Realty, and spent the next 21 years building and running the company. She had as many as 14 agents, many of whom she hired, trained and mentored. In 2015, JTRealty merged with Keller Williams Coastal Lakes & Mountains Realty, where Joy continued her sales career until her retirement at the end of 2020.
Joy and her husband Eddie Minyard are supporters of many community organizations, particularly workforce housing, and are currently converting McGrath’s Tavern into seven long-term rental apartments.
Between them, Joy and Eddie have seven adult children, eight grandkids and a great-grandchild.
Tarbell came here after a glamorous career and earned her stripes. By comparison, Woodward is a true valley native, born in Fryeburg, Maine, not in a hospital but in a house by Toll Bridge on March 29, 1950.
She made a name for herself as one of the go-to people for putting on fundraisers for important causes. Events she has contributed her energetic talents to include Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, Honey-Do Auction for the HomeBuilders Association, Valley Pride Day Litter Cleanup Day, Tom-a-palooza and Miranda Baskets Auction for the Miranda Diabetes Fund, all great fun-filled events for worthy community needs.
Divorced at a young age, she worked a variety of jobs, rising through the ranks and even becoming a singer for a country rock band, Sugar N’ Spice. She later also worked in real estate and built her home in Fryeburg.
In 1990, following the death of her sister in a car accident, she moved to California and took a job in Monterey as an office manager at a hotel, which she said was a healing experience.
“By 1994, I was ready to return home. Unsure what was next for me I decided to apply to travel school in Boston and that’s when I became involved with the Democratic Convention and started working on the White House Advance Team for the Clinton administration,” Woodward said.
In the late 1990s, she founded her own company, Business Enhancements. She continues to be involved with “all things MWV.” She has two sons, Robert, 51, and James, 50.
Meanwhile, across the border in New Hampshire, Settlers Green Outlet Village was fast becoming synonymous with North Conway, and for most who live here, synonymous with Settlers was the name Dot Seybold.
One of four girls, Dorthea M. “Dot” Seybold was raised in a middle-class family in Indiana.
She has lived in Mount Washington Valley since 1976. She and her husband Russ Seybold are former owners of the Conway Scenic Railroad. They now reside in Jackson.
Their blended family includes grown children, Tricia Seybold Harr and husband, R.J.; Paul Seybold; Andrew Walter and wife, Sarah Callicutt Walter; Evan Walter; and three grandchildren, Joelle and Wyatt Walter, and Evan Harr.
She has been involved in numerous local organizations, including Starting Point and North Conway Community Center.
Seybold also served as president of Vaughan Community Services during its recent capital campaign to construct the new food pantry and renovated the Vaughan Learning Center. She also served as Conway town meeting moderator prior to moving to Jackson.
Along with Zoom interviews with the five “power women,” the Sun also asked for their thoughts via an online Q and A. Here are their responses to questions that covered where they’ve been and what’s next for them.
Q: Who was your greatest mentor and what lessons did he or she teach you?
Woodward: There were several, but the late Kevin Muse of Fryeburg left his mark on me. Kevin made me realize that what was and what is can be two different things.
I met Kevin at The Red Jacket when I interviewed for a job. He convinced me that even though I had never worked a hotel front desk that I would be a great front desk manager — it was my skill set not my knowledge of hotel that mattered. What I needed to know could easily and quickly be learned. He taught me: If you believe in yourself then others will believe in you; if you believe you can you will; don’t limit yourself to what you’ve always done but what you aspire to do; and most of all, add a lot of humor.
Leavitt: One Richard L. Badger (1928-2019, founder of Badger Realty). Dick was a true pioneer in the Mount Washington Valley. He was my ideal mentor. He gave me all the tools, freedom and support I needed to learn, grow and succeed. Dick urged me to look beyond the business of the community, challenging me to get involved by joining boards such as the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association, the Chamber(s), etc. Through his tutelage, I was able to create strong connects that stretch deep into the community. He taught me to work hard, to play hard, to be loyal, honest, giving and caring. He further allowed me to see through the eyes of others. He did so by always saying it’s not what you get that’s important, it’s what you give. Dick always challenged me to be better. He never was satisfied with status quo, which is certainly a trait I learned from him. My greatest lesson that I believe I got from him was to let go when it was time to. Trust others, allowing me to bring other things forward.
Tarbell: My mother. She taught me that I could do and be anything I wanted — that hard work produces results; to keep my shoulders back and stand up straight; to see the good in others; to always be truthful — and to sleep on my back so my forehead doesn’t wrinkle.
Seybold: I will never forget what I learned from Peggy Frost (of the Jack Frost Shop). She shaped how I saw women in the workplace. Again and again, we would attend trade shows and she would be one of the very few women entrepreneurs in the building. She handled so much with grace and wit.
I also have to give quite a bit of credit to my former boss Lisa Green (of OVP Management of Settlers Green). We were great partners in building the business, and from her I learned that details make all the difference. We remain good friends in this new stage of my life.
Crawford: My grandfather and mother. They taught me entrepreneurship, work ethic, creativity, appreciation for history, financial literacy, and that short cuts are never short cuts when you have to do it over
Q: What is the biggest thing you would advise to a young person coming up?
Woodward: Always seek to learn more. Be as expanded in your knowledge and abilities as you possibly can.
You don’t need to do it all yourself but there’s power and security in knowing you could if you needed to.
Leavitt: The best advice would be to follow your dream … Whether it be becoming a full-time mom, an entrepreneur, a housekeeper, it is important to be the best you can be at it.
Be excited to learn, and be a lifelong learner. Don’t just think about things, act upon them. You will never grow if you don’t act.
Dream big. Trust your instincts. Get involved in your community by doing, not by watching. Learn to accept criticism as a way to grow. Look for other women to connect with. Find a mentor or role model.
Tarbell: Find a way to get paid for what you love and your career will be a joy in your life.
Seybold: Be confident in your abilities. Reach higher than your skill level. If you are lacking in knowledge or experience, go find it. Attach yourself to people you respect no matter their age or profession.
Read everything you can about leadership. Honestly, Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” is an old book that still has incredible advice. Follow up every meeting with an acknowledgment — note writing is a lost art, but even an email or text of appreciation for someone giving your their time is essential in building relationships.
Volunteering is a great way to network. Try to get on a board of directors for something you believe — you will learn tremendous skills.
Crawford: Create your own financial freedom, learn to communicate, engage in counseling to “let go of that stuff.”
Q: How have things changed in the valley from when you started?
Woodward: There’s so much that can be said on this questions on so many levels. Life was simpler then — but I guess every generation says that.
As for the workforce — we had more industry and factories. A wider spectrum of job opportunities
Now the valley leans heavily on tourism — lodging, retail, the service industry. Low-wage jobs!
The pace is faster and more competitive with constant changes and learning curves. It’s an electronic, computerized world of instant information, opinions, and ideas — not always good or factual.
Since computers, people have become less and less interactive on a face-to-face basis and more about screen time.
Our neighborhoods used to be of generational families and lifelong friends. Now many people do not even know their neighbors. More and more properties are being bought by people outside the area as more and more local families struggle to afford the cost of living here.
Leavitt: There have been so many changes everywhere in the world, and we are not sheltered from change. I think there are so many regulations and controls that have been added.
From a real estate perspective, I believe that we have over regulated to a point where growth can no longer happen. People have gotten the closed door attitudes or not in my backyard syndrome. I do understand many of the reasons why, but we must find a happy medium.
The other change is we have lost so many great leaders in our valley, and I don’t think we are replacing them at a pace where we will be able to sustain a positive environment if we don’t have leadership that is focused in working together.
Tarbell: It’s everything it was in 1980, but on steroids. Most impressive is the proliferation of non-profits that support so many more issues: food scarcity, clothing, shelter, cancer awareness, drug abuse, the elderly; and the comprehensive and proactive MWV Chamber of Commerce supporting local businesses. It’s truly a wonderful place to live.
Seybold: Oh dear, what a question! It has changed so much for the better, but there are issues with the growth.
Of course, Settlers Green was part of a huge change for the valley and that part I believe was very positive.
Small independent businesses have learned that their powerful marketing brought thousands of people to the valley and those people visit small restaurants and small boutiques.
The “Bring a Friend” shopping weekend at Settlers Green, for example, really helped small business during a normally down time in mid-November.
The lack of affordable housing is killing the valley spirit. Habitat for Humanity and Joy Tarbell are out there doing the best they can to build homes for working-class people and building apartments for working-class people. Personally I am appalled that half of the housing stock in the valley is owned by out-of-town people. Our people cannot compete when they come in with cash and buy everything up before it even hits the market.
The town planners have to really dig into this problem and I have yet to see them do anything positive to increase housing for our workers. The regulations and fees for start up septic, water, bonds, roads, landscaping and density need to be changed before it is too late.
Q: What is next for you as you begin the next phase in your life?
Woodward: I will continue to be a team player and of service to my community as long as I can. I think the greatest service I can do at this point in my life is to mentor and share my knowledge and experiences with the next generation of community leaders. They bring so much to the table with new ideas and energy and to be a support system to them would be a great honor.
Leavitt: As I make my way forward, I recently read where a women wrote she was relaunching her career, not retiring. The combination of my organizational and interpersonal skills, I am able to assess and counsel a person in a manner that allows them to see and maximize their natural abilities and strengths so that they can move forward on their personal/professional path.
My plan is to focus more on projects with my husband’s construction business. Like Joy, housing is a passion. We need more quality rentals, affordable for sure, but also rentals that are safe.
I would like to continue to use my years of experience, connections and mentoring expertise to help the next generation of community leaders and businesspeople — and those who are retiring. I want to help reframe the discussion of what retirement is and what we can do during it so that those retiring can continue to help create the kind of community that we live in. Ultimately, it is my goal to make positive change. And of course, Miranda will keep living through the work we do with fundraising and awareness in our diabetes community.
I hope to continue to mentor upcoming leadership for they are our future.
Tarbell: In 2021, I became aware of Starting Point’s need for office space. There was nothing suitable for rent so my husband and I purchased a commercial property in Conway Village, where they have their offices now.
Recently, we closed on the former McGrath’s Tavern and hope to convert it to the Vale Apartments: one two-bedroom and six one-bedroom, long-term rental units, including an ADA apartment. I will continue to acquire and upgrade housing for long-term rentals, and maintain relationships and support for local non-profits and the CSA community.
Seybold: I am having a blast traveling to see family across the country. Next stop: Utah for spring skiing and visiting my marvelous stepson.
I love the work at the Ham Foundation and honestly it keeps me busier than I expected!
I’ve invested in oil paints and brushes and canvasses and I spend hours in my little studio trying to get better at painting. I have done more skiing this year than ever. I drove to Concord to spend the day watching a committee work on the redistricting plans and testified my support to kill the bill. That is something I would not have been able to do while working and I hope to get more involved in the background of politics (Seybold is a past Conway town moderator). Writing letters, testifying at hearings and working at the polls for candidates I support. Our state is being taken over by radical libertarians that call themselves “free staters” but seem awfully busy trying to take away women’s health care, school funding and more of our rights.
In closing, here is a note from Ed Butler and Les Schoof, innkeepers at the Notchland Inn in Hart’s Location. Butler is a former longtime Democratic state representative. They said:
“We appreciate the space the Sun is giving to recognize this part of ‘The Flying Wedge’ of dedicated women who work to sustain, benefit and improve the Mount Washington Valley.”
Hear, hear!
