FRYEBURG, Maine — In the cemetery behind the Fryeburg Public Library is a lone tombstone, standing vigil against the February snow drifts.
It marks the grave of Limbo, 90, a slave who first came to the area in the winter of 1762 when what is now Fryebrug was known as the Seven Lots due to the allotment of settlers’ lots there along what is now Main Street.
There’s another well-known monument that stands at the juncture of Portland and Main Streets, (Routes 302 and 113): the granite pillar was erected in 1902 by a great-grandson of early settler John Stevens, who with two other men spent the winter of 1762-63 at what is now Fryeburg, tending the cattle that they had driven up from Gorham to the Fryeburg Meadows.
What’s the connection between the tombstone and the monument?
One of those three men that wintered in what is now Fryeburg that 1762-63 season was the very same African slave, Limbo.
As the nation commemorates Black History Month, along with all of the festering, unresolved issues regarding the role that slavery played in our country’s history, the controversy regarding the teaching of critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement and President Joe Biden vowing to nominate the first African American woman Supreme Court justice, the Sun spoke with a few local historian/authors about the little-known story of Limbo as well as the history of the Underground Railroad and its connections to the region.
Interviewed were Diane Jones, author of two books on Fryeburg history and past president-curator-lifetime member of the Fryeburg Historical Society; Jenny Spofford, director of the Fryeburg Public Library; past library director Emily Fletcher; June O’Donal, author of the Fryeburg Chronicles historical novel trilogy on Fryeburg’s beginnings; Lovell, Maine author Robin Taylor-Chiarello; and Michelle Arnosky Sherburne of Bradford, Vt., author of several publications, including “Slavery & the Underground Railroad in New Hampshire,” published by The History Press in 2016.
The story of Limbo is an extraordinary one, and a sad reflection of the abomination of slavery that did exist in New England, even though we tend to think it was only a southern banality.
His tombstone says simply:
LIMBO
A Native of Africa
Lies here.
He was, while living,
an honest man.
The noblest work of God,
died Nov. 1829
aged 90.
Historical accounts say that Limbo died in 1828, but the tombstone was not erected until years later and had an error in its date, according to Taylor-Chiarello, author of the Mom’s Choice Awards-honored children’s book, “LIMBO: From African Slave to Honored Grave,” published by the Peppertree Press of Sarasota, Fla., in 2015.
The book is written in verse form and is beautifully illustrated by Steven Lester. Permission to share some of those illustrations was granted to the Sun by the publisher.
Taylor-Chiarello says she worked closely with Jones of the Fryeburg Historical Society in researching her book on Limbo.
Jones recounted what she knew of the story to Taylor-Chiarello and also shared that information with the Sun this week.
“I shared the story with Robin as I knew it,” said Jones, author of “Fryeburg, Maine: A Beautiful New England Village and Its Many Historical Landmarks” and “History and Memories of North Fryeburg, Maine.”
One source was John Stuart Barrows’ “Fryeburg, Maine: An Historical Sketch,” published by the Pequawket Press of Fryeburg in 1938.
Barrows (1865-1943) writes that Fryeburg was the first town settled in the White Mountain region of Maine and New Hampshire. The land for Fryeburg Township, lying on both sides of the Saco River, was granted to Col. Joseph Frye in 1763, and was incorporated in 1777.
The story of Limbo is told in Burrows’ book on Pages 241-243 and 254: a few excerpts:
“One of the noted characters among the early settlers of Fryeburg was Limbo, an African slave,” wrote Barrows. He shares Limbo’s tale as written by Fryeburg native and later Conway resident Simeon A. Evans, in his book, “The Descendants of David Evans,” written about his ancestor who was one of Fryeburg’s early settlers:
“Limbo was kidnapped, on the coast of Guinea, while he was out feeding silk worms. Of his early life, there are no records. We first know of him as a slave of William McLellan of Gorham, in the District of Maine, State of Massachusetts.”
According to Barrows, the trio at the beginning of winter “drove 105 cattle and 11 horses from Gorham to Pequawket, and camped with them on the high land and fed them all winter. Much hay was cut on the meadows near where Capt. Brown built his house, in what was to be Brownfield, now East Conway.”
“It was hard, he was strong, he dreamed to be free,” writes Taylor-Chiarello about Limbo, noting he heard landowners talking about freedom and hoped he soon would be. She writes that he attended freedom meetings.
Evans says “he was quite an old man when the come-outers and new lights, whose creed was universal freedom for every man … were flourishing in Gorham … Limbo was fond of going to their meetings and they finally persuaded him to exchange the comforts of life with slavery for the hardships and privations of anew settlement in the wilderness with freedom, whereupon he ran away to Pigwacket. He must have been the first passenger and Pigwacket the earliest terminus of the ‘Underground Railway.’ ”
It’s not known how Limbo’s freedom ended, writes Evans, as he became the property of early settler Moses Ames, one of the original Seven Lots settlers.
Of Ames, who was Fryeburg’s first postmaster and who was one of the original trustees of Fryeburg Academy, she writes, “He became the property of Moses Ames, whose terrible treatment was more than a shame.”
That’s based on Evans’ account, who wrote, “Tradition says that the new master, Ames, treated Limbo unkindly, and that Col. Samuel Osgood compassionately bought him; the consideration being a yoke of oxen. Mr. Osgood subsequently sold him to his son, Lt. James Osgood for ‘five shillings, lawful money.’”
He added that local publisher James R. Osgood discovered among his grandfather’s papers the bill of sale of Limbo, dated Oct. 4, 1790 — when Limbo would have been about 52.
“This last sale,” wrote Evans, “was a mere form to hand (Limbo) down to another generation, and thus keep the title in the family. In his later years, Limbo was kindly cared for by ‘Aunt Nabby’ Osgood, the kind-hearted hostess of the Oxford House.”
Similarly, Taylor-Chiarello’s book shows an illustration of Aunt Nabby and the elderly Limbo contentedly seated by the fire of the old Oxford House.
He lived another 38 years — not as a free man but, according to Evans’ account, well treated by the Osgoods, one of Fryeburg’s early prominent families, who saw to it that he was buried in the same cemetery as the town’s deceased white citizens.
(O’Donal in her “Fryeburg Chronicles: Portraits of Change, Book III,” writes that Col. Samuel Osgood came to Fryeburg in fall 1763 and built the first frame house in the village and fathered 10 children).
Reflecting on Limbo being accepted into the community, while aghast as everyone is about slavery, Jones said although Limbo was never freed, the fact that he was well-treated by the Osgoods as a member of their family and was given a proper funeral and buried there in the Fryeburg Cemetery speaks volumes, given the times.
“It tells me he was accepted in Fryeburg. It was very early for that cemetery as the earliest grave is 1767. I think it’s important,” said Jones, “to keep the story of Limbo alive because the town did not look at him as anyone different than part of our community — he was not freed, no; but they treated him as a member of the community and made sure he had a good burial.”
Taylor-Chiarello, who has lived in Lovell for 39 years and has been active with the Lovell Historical Society for years, said she was drawn to tell Limbo’s story.
“I was reading something that referred to the slave that used to live in Fryeburg and that raised some interest as this area had been part of the Underground Railroad so I wanted to know who was this person?” she said.
She said she worked with Jones and other residents of Fryeburg, trying to learn more.
“I spoke with some of the older folk in town and they said, ‘Oh yeah, we heard about him when we were in school’ — but it didn’t seem like his history and his story was being carried on to the next generation,” said Taylor-Chiarello, author of seven children’s books, with her latest being “Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag,” a story abut valuable life lessons as shown through the example of a proud daughter of sharecroppers in North Carolina, also published by the Peppertree Press and also featuring illustrations by Lester.
“I felt there should be a book about Limbo and to find out as much as we could and to educate children about this man and what he did.
“I think the book has excellent teaching benefits about Limbo and his perseverance and friendship with people who were different from himself and how respected he was in the Fryeburg community — about the Osgood family purchasing him and giving him a better life and he became part of that. Slaves were not given that kind of honor to be in that type of cemetery at the time,” Taylor-Chiarello said.
“He lived there (after the Osgoods bought him) as a free man — to my understanding he was free to come and go and he would go walk into town and buy things. He lived with the Osgoods and became almost a part of their family and lived there to a very old age and he was well cared for.
“I happen to feel it is a very important part of Fryeburg’s history. I hope we have given him the dignity that he deserves and helped to share his story,” said Taylor-Chiarello, who affirmed that she has set aside a fund with the Fryeburg Historical Society for the care of Limbo’s grave.
O’Donal, the author of “The Fryeburg Chronicles” historical fiction series, notes that as an historical novelist she takes some liberty in her trilogy, making Limbo literate who wrote a journal about his experiences. That was not the case, but it served the purposes of her narrative, which incorporates historical characters and incidents into the life of a fictitious Fryeburg colonial family.
Asked what led her to write about Limbo, O’Donal noted, “I read Barrows’ book that came out 100 years after Limbo’s death and people still remembered him, so that is what intrigued me and I thought that was interesting to look into it more.
“I also thought” she continued, “that it was interesting that Moses Ames was a big deal in Fryeburg and he was mistreating Limbo and that Samuel Osgood bought him because he wanted to give him a better situation. It’s interesting that he (Osgood) would confront another man in town to give Limbo a better life but he never thought to free him.”
Barrows wrote in “Fryeburg: An Historical Sketch” that Limbo was not the only slave in Fryeburg —Abel Cary was a slave owned by Ezekial Walker, who came with his family from Concord in 1764 or 1765. “He was restless and discontented and finally ran away from Mr. Walker, and spent 14 days wandering on Moat Mountain (in Conway).”
Tired, and hungry after subsisting on berries, he came out of the forest to the house of Col. Andrew McMillan, who, according to “Slavery & the Underground Railroad in New Hampshire” author Michelle Arnosky Sherburne, had 20 slaves.
“There, he asked for something to eat, and Col. McMillan’s daughter offered him a bowl of blueberries and milk. Abel had a very fiery and passionate temper and he was given to sudden bursts of rage.
“He seized the bowl from the girl’s hands and dashed it on the floor, refusing to eat the lunch offered him, saying, ‘No more berries for me.’
It is amazing to this writer today that such a story would seem amusing in the 1930s. Times have changed — thankfully.
The historical society’s Jones says research has shown there were tunnels under Fryeburg’s Main Street that are believed to have served the Underground Railway. See accompanying story.
For more information, call the Fryeburg Public Library at (207) 935-2731or go to fryeburghistorical.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.