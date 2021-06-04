CONWAY — After a year’s hiatus due to the now-waning COVID pandemic, outdoor music events are set to return, including Arts Jubilee at Cranmore Mountain Resort, the Believe in Books Foundation’s Sunset Music Series at Theater in the Wood in Intervale and the Wildcat Tavern’s Summer Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series in Jackson.
For Arts Jubilee, masks will be required when not in your social seated group and when moving around, notes executive director Bobby Sheehan.
The Thursday night outdoor series opens July 15 with the Classic Rock Orchestra, and Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes and guitarist Mike Malkin of Rek-Lis in the early show.
It continues July 22 with the eagerly awaited return to the valley of Ceili Rein; followed by the New Legacy Swing Band July 29; the return of 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience Aug. 5; and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations Aug. 12. For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
A.O. Lucy and Michelle Wright announced earlier this month that the Sunset Concert Series is to return this summer after a year off, on the lawn behind the Theater in the Wood Friday nights July 16-Sept. 24.
The 7 p.m. series will feature: July 16, Adam Ezra Group; July 23, The Duppy Conquerors, a tribute to Bob Marley; July 30, The music of Jerry Garcia with the “Blues-Grassicana” band; Aug. 6, The Big Takeover, led by the powerhouse singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie; Aug. 13, American folk ’n roll musician Billy Wylder; Aug. 20, modern soul artist Jesse Dee and his full band; and Aug. 27, the 10-piece Blues Brother Next Generation.
For the whole schedule that runs through the fall, go to theaterinthewood.org.
Jonathan Sarty and Stu Dunlop, meanwhile, have announced the Wildcat Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series, which debuted with the Jonathan Sarty Band May 22 followed on May 27 by blues harmonica-playing/vocalist James Montgomery and his band.
The series continues with Dustin and the Remedy June 5; local favorites Al “The Rev” Shafner and The Revtones June 12; Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Revue on June 13; and The Shadow Riders, a Marshall Tucker Tribute featuring Bruce Marshall and Al Hospers on June 19. Seating for all of the shows is at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The series will continue through October. The Wildcat also features Jonathan Sarty Saturdays, the legendary Hoot night Tuesdays, the White Mountain Ceili Band Wednesdays, Rafe Matregrano Thursdays and the Rev Fridays. Go to wildcattavern.com for more.
Kimball and Neysa Packard, meanwhile, are bringing back the Feel the Barn Concert Series to The Farmstand in Tamworth, with Chris Smither July 18; comedian Mike McDonald Kuly 25; the Soggy Po Boys Aug. 1; America’s Master Mentalist Jon Stetson Aug. 8; Bill “the Sauce Boss” Wharton Aug. 15; Glen David Andrews Aug. 22; the Cormac McCarthy Trio Aug. 29; Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles Sept. 6; the Jon Pousette-Dart Duo Sept. 12; and Alana MacDonald of Devonsquare Sept. 19.
Meanwhile, former Broadway star John Davidson is opening his own concert venue, Club Sandwich at 12 Main Street in Center Sandwich. (See related cover story).
Carol Noonan and Jeff Flagg’s Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, meanwhile, have socially distanced shows June 5 with the Don Campbell Band; the Celia Woodsmith and Jason Anick Trio June 11; Martin Sexton June 12; the Gibson Brothers June 18; Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection July 2; Ward Hayden and the Outliers July 9; the Quebe Sisters July 16; Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White Aug. 14; Paula Cole Aug. 20; John Gorka Aug. 21; Roomful of Blues Aug. 27; Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers Sept. 10-11; and Dar Williams Oct. 1, to name a few.
Outdoor music with valley performers also continues at such venues at Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s beer garden, Fridays, Saturdays and several Sundays at 64 Hobbs St. in Conway (tuckermanbrewing.com) and at Ledge Brewing Co. (ledgebrewing) Fridays and Saturdays.
Live music is also featured at the Shannon Door Pub in Jackson weekends; Deacon Street in North Conway with Dennis & Davey Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons and at Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton and the Backburner in Brownfield, Maine.
Finally, the Red Parka Pub recently announced the return of its Blue Sunday Sunday night blues series, beginning June 6 with Matt and the Barnburners of Maine and also features acts Wednesdays and Sundays.
