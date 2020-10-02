FRYEBURG, Maine — As the Fryeburg Fair celebrates its 170th year online at fryeburgfair.org starting Sunday, it's a good time to reflect on Maine's biggest festival's beginnings.
According to fair officials, it was a chilly day in March 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their produce, cattle and wares to the community.
Since then, the Fryeburg Fair has grown, adding harness racing, the world's largest steer and oxen show, and a reputation that extends throughout North America.
The eight-day "Blue Ribbon Classic" has flourished since that first fair when William Walker of Lovell, Maine, won $3 for the best acre of corn, and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
Today, the early-October fair has nearly 100 buildings on 185 acres in the Saco River Valley. Usually attracting more than 300,000 people annually, it is second in size in New England only to the "Big E": the Eastern State Exposition in Springfield, Mass.
The first fair was held in Brownfield, and it rotated among the towns each year until today's permanent location was found in 1856. It took two years to purchase the land near the old Portland-Ogdensburg Railroad depot.
In 1884 and 1885, the fair sold its railroad land for $2,145, and in 1895 purchased 25 acres, the first of several parcels at the present site along the Fryeburg-Lovell Road for $135. The last expansion came in 1995, when 10 acres were purchased on the east side of Route 5.
While the fair was the creation of a group of Maine men, they eventually realized they could not go it alone. They voted to allow women into the membership in 1859 on payment of 25 cents annually.
In 1861, when the Civil War broke out, optimistic officials had already increased the annual exhibition from one to three days. With membership rolls from Maine down during the war, premiums were added to attract New Hampshire residents, although it would be another 40 years before they would officially be voted into society membership.
Phil Andrews, a finance committee member for four decades, was elected president in 1991, when Francis Buzzell's health forced him to step down. Andrews passed away in 2002, and longtime friend David Hastings II succeeded him as president.
The fair's growth to eight days was a gradual one. Trustees voted to expand the fair to four days in 1941, but World War II stalled the expansion until 1945. The fair swelled to five days in 1954, seven days a few years later and eight days in 1981, when the second Sunday was added.
This history of the fair originally appeared in The Conway Daily Sun in 2003.
