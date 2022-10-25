Nathaniel Gurien NH Cannabis party

Nathaniel Gurien of Sandwich is the founder and executive director of the New Hampshire Cannabis Party. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The New Hampshire Cannabis Party — which is a political party supporting legalization of marijuana — has set up an office in town and is endorsing candidates for state office who they think will support “smart” legalization. On Sunday, it released a statement announcing its “full-scale campaign for common-sense cannabis legalization” in New Hampshire. The party has an office at 90 Odell Hill Road in Conway.

“Contrary to conventional wisdom, cannabis legalization and commerce represents much more than just a few extra jobs and tax revenue,” it said. “Rather, it offers a generational opportunity for comprehensive, multi-pronged prosperity and progress for all New Hampshire citizens.”

