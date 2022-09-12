CONWAY — A Center Conway teenager was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, last Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on East Main Street, said Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott in a press release Monday.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers from the Conway Police Department as well as members of the Center Conway Fire Department, Conway Ambulance and Fryeburg Rescue responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.
The on-scene investigation revealed that a red 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Robert J. Finn, 18, of Center Conway had been traveling west on East Main Street (Route 302) in the area of Hunting Ridge Road, just east of Saco Bound Canoe and Kayak when the motorcycle left the roadway, causing it to crash.
Upon arrival of emergency personnel, bystanders were rendering aid to Finn, who was found to be unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.
Finn was transported by Conway Ambulance directly to the landing zone at Memorial Hospital where he was flown to Maine Medical Center by New England Life Flight of Maine.
According to a Maine Med spokeswoman Finn was in satisfactory condition.
The Conway Police Department would like to thank the bystanders who rendered aid and ask that anyone with information surrounding this accident contact Conway Police at (603) 356-5715, as the cause of this accident remains under investigation.
