BARTLETT — Miracles do happen, especially in Bartlett. And especially at Christmastime.
It took a Herculean effort to rewire the entire technology network at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School over the weeklong holiday recess.
Dale Anderson, technology coordinator for the Conway School District, along with a team of technicians from SAU 9, worked tirelessly to get the job done as they were in a race against the clock.
“We have some exciting news, we have a new internet network,” Josiah Bartlett Principal Joe Yahna announced in his Feb. 2 report to the Bartlett School Board.
“I was here quite a bit over the (Christmas) break. And every day, Alison (Verran, technology facilitator) and Greg (Allen, maintenance supervisor) and a crew of folks from Conway, we're here, pulling wire through the building, setting up new servers, testing things, working some really long days to get it done.”
Yahna continued: “So thank you to that whole team for their effort. And it's working great.
"I went around and speed tested in the different classrooms. And you know, I didn't test every space, but on average, the speeds are 10 times faster or better. And the WiFi access points that we have now are really made for more commercial settings," he said.
"It allows all of our students to be online without getting kicked off at the same time. Thank you to everyone that helped with that project — that's a big step forward for us.”
School board members were agog at the amount of work that was done in such a short period of time.
“We really appreciate it,” said Nancy Kelemen, chair of the board.
Superintendent Kevin Richard explained how the district received funding for the project.
“In October, we had that supplemental public school response fund, and they said, 'OK, you get $200 per student,'” he explained. “And the caveats are, you have to spend it and have it in place by Dec. 30. So not only do you have to make sure you have your budget for the CARES Act, but now you have to write a budget for this. And then you have to purchase things and put them all into place.
"Tthe staff, administrative assistants, secretaries and bookkeepers, worked with SAU staff in getting receipts. And you'll see that Bartlett got $50,200,” Richard said.
He added: “That's really where all of those technology upgrades came in. So that was November, and then we get the allocations later in November. The window for getting all of the technology work done really was about Dec. 1 to Dec. 30. So it was a real tight window, and all of that money went towards your technology upgrades.”
There were 206 districts that applied for and revived grant funding earlier in the fall. Richard said in November, the SAU learned it could apply for additional funds.
“Because it’s a lot of work, it dropped down to 77 districts and it had to be for districts that actually have students,” he said. “For Bartlett, we wrote and got an additional $30,000. Just with some effort, there was another $270,000 that SAU 9 schools received."
Richard added: “That was the technology upgrade. So kudos to Lily and Katie and all the folks that worked on those grants and put things together, but those tech folks spent hundreds of hours in the month of December, Christmas Eve and New Year’s.”
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson called it a “monumental task to build an entire network, to rebuild a network from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30 that's operational.
"They were there midnight Christmas Eve working, making sure that this stuff was done so that we were able to actually met all of those grant fund rules about having to be done and operational by the 30th of December. We were ready,” she said.
Wilson said the work was all done in-house by staff across the SAU.
“We would never be able to hire an outside group to be able to get this done at the level that it's been done,” she said. “In the time frame, the efficiency and the attention to detail that's been given.”
She praised Anderson and his tech team.
“I think he's really proud of the work that his team, and that included Alison and Greg. I mean, they were up through the ceilings, pulling wires getting it neat, organized," Wilson said.
"That thing is so put together right now, it just was quite a remarkable feat. We are so fortunate to have people like this working with us. Nights, days and weekends, they were just there working to get it done. What it ”
Kelemen said the new, faster system was long overdue.
“We all knew that this was going to need to be done,” she said. “For the teachers, the staff and students, the idea of trying to use the internet, and I know, I've been on meetings even earlier this year that had a hard time in that building being able to Zoom.
"This was a huge undertaking. An outside source wouldn’t have been able to do it at all, not in a month.”
