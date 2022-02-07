Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair Willie Farnum explains a $1.4 million proposal to upgrade the transfer station to selectmen on Jan. 13. The selectmen from left are Melanie Streeter, Emery Roberts, Aaron Ricker, behind the post is chair Becky Mason and Kelly Goodson. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — At a meeting tonight, residents will have the opportunity to learn about a $1.4 million proposal to make the transfer station more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.
The Transfer Station Improvement Committee will hold a public information meeting at Runnells Hall at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Zoom option for the event. Supporters have filed a warrant article asking voters to approve it at annual town meeting March 9.
Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair Willie Farnum told the Sun that landfill space is becoming more scarce and more expensive. So, he and others believe Tamworth can avoid increasing costs by purchasing a bailer which would turn recyclables like plastic paper, cardboard, tin cans, aluminum cans into salable commodities that won't be put into landfills.
"The state is in a very big crisis right now, as far as landfill capacity," said Farnum. "In 2026, we will cross the line in the state where we're producing more waste to go into landfills than there is landfill capacity. Anybody that knows anything about supply and demand economics will know that it's going to cost a lot more money to landfill items."
The total project cost is $1,410,200, but nearly $500,000 may come from a USDA grant. The town has already set aside nearly $100,000 for the project. The remainder, about $800,000, would come from taxation and fund balance at the rate of $224,460 to come from taxation, and $50,000 to come from the unexpended fund balance.
The improvements could be paid off in 2024, but it might take several more years to recoup what was spent.
Of the payback, Farnum said, "it's hard to pin down because we don't know what the markets will do or what the cost of landfilling is going to be."
Being able to sell recyclables will help the town avoid landfill and trucking costs. while increasing revenue significantly. The town spends nearly $160,000 per year on landfilling garbage.
Other committee members are Vice Chair Gabrielle Watson, Secretary Ellen Farnum, Selectman Kelly Goodson, along with Jim Diamond, Ian Haskell, Maud Anderson, Richard Doucette and alternate, Sue Stowbridge.
