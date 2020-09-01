TAMWORTH — Residents last Thursday challenged selectmen’s recent decision to end the recreation program at least until March and lay off Recreation Director Parker Roberts. Meanwhile, his family has set up a GoFundMe for their sick child’s medical expenses since they are now without health-care coverage.
At their Aug. 20 meeting, selectmen without ceremony voted unanimously to shut down the recreation department through March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In doing so, they laid off Roberts, who has been recreation director for about 25 years. It’s not the first time his job has been in jeopardy. At the end of last year, selectmen reduced his position to part-time, a move that sparked outrage among local parents. In the aftermath, residents packed the town office to demand Roberts’ reinstatement. In January selectmen relented and restored Roberts’ post, only to furlough him in April after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Meanwhile, his 2-year-old daughter Willow is apparently quite sick and a GoFundMe page has been established to pay for her care. Willow and her twin sister, Raelei Raven Roberts, were born in March of 2018 at Memorial Hospital.
On Aug. 22, Sara Wallace, a friend of the Robertses’, created the page for Willow, whom she said suffered a “sharp decline of cognitive and language skills” after having a rash and a cough, which tests revealed was not COVID-19.
“Yesterday, Parker learned he lost his job. He had been furloughed with benefits, but the Tamworth Board of Selectmen changed that status, and with nine days’ notice, the Robertses will need to quickly scramble to keep insurance in place for a swallow study Willow needs and has scheduled for the first week of the September,” said the page, which had raised nearly $13,000 as of Monday.
“This swallow study is imperative as Willow has recently stopped eating, consuming only baby food and formula now. There may be other solutions aside from COBRA (health coverage continuation) but the selectmen didn’t give the family much time for any of that to be put in place,” Wallace wrote.
Roberts said he’s grateful to friends and family who have been supporting him through this difficult time. “It’s been my distinct pleasure and privilege to serve the town of Tamworth,” said Roberts. “I feel over all I have done a very good job and I think the support of the majority of the people in Tamworth has been overwhelming.”
During the public comment portion of last Thursday’s meeting, resident Sarah Kennett asked via Zoom if the program had to be completely shut down and how it might be restarted. She added Conway was able to have its program.
“I mean, the funds are there, we should be able to make something happen,” said Kennett to selectmen. “Everybody else is doing something modified.”
Chairman Willie Farnum replied that selectmen don’t feel it’s safe to have a recreation program right now. He said Tamworth only has one recreation employee and there would be too much cleaning work and other expenses.
“Just because funds are in the budget doesn’t mean the board of selectmen will spend it,” said Farnum. “The safety of the people in the town of Tamworth is our major concern,” said Farnum.
Interim Town Manager John Scruton repeated aloud a Zoom question from Angelina Shishkova, who wondered why it was safe to send children to school but not to rec, and selectmen replied the school board decides what to do about the schools.
“I’ve got another opinion on that one,” said Selectman Aaron Ricker.
Tiffany Roberts, wife of Parker Roberts, asked if her husband was consulted before they made their decision.
Scruton said that Parker Roberts was on furlough last week and the board didn’t want to call him back in to function as the rec director to get his opinion.
Tiffany Roberts asked why they couldn’t continue to furlough her husband.
“I guess what my thought is, you know, it was furloughed and inactive for four months before it decided to be shut down,” said Selectman Kelly Goodson. “So I think if there was enthusiasm for everybody having a great active rec department during this time, but that could have come at any time.”
The Sun asked if the selectmen were considering getting out of recreation all together, and Farnum replied that’s not the case but that he won’t be running for re-election in March.
“Back in January, the board of selectmen made the comments that they feel that this town needs and deserves to have a robust rec department,” said Farnum.
“That has not changed. ... Now we have an issue with COVID. And we feel a desire and responsibility to have no program until we can make sure that everyone is safe doing it, and I know it’s hard. COVID sucks, and you can quote me on that.”
