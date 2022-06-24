TAMWORTH — At their meeting June 9, Tamworth selectmen stated unequivocally they support their local police department after the chief said uncertainty about its future has made it hard to hire officers.
Last year, the selectmen, with a majority of whom are no longer on the board, decided to see if disbanding the police department and contracting with the sheriff's office would result in considerable cost savings to the town.
In January, they decided they didn't have enough information to present voters with a warrant article. So, the issue was dropped.
On June 9, Chief Dana Littlefield came to the meeting to discuss proposals for a renovation at the police station. And at one point, he noted that quality officer candidates have been "scarce."
"I've had many candidates in the interviews ask about concerns that the department is being defunded based on what they read in the newspaper," said Littlefield. "So, I've kind of assured them that's not the case. But publicly I don't think it was ever really discussed. And it was kind of left open back in January when the last discussion was made about it."
Chairman Emery Roberts replied the issue hasn't come up since then. He was one of two selectmen on the board who was sitting in January, along with Kelly Goodson.
Littlefield told the Sun he's looking to fill sergeant and patrol officer's posts as well as taking applications for part-ime officers. He filled a new parking enforcement officer position internally that will address parking issues at Chocorua Lake.
Before the March election, the board consisted of Chair Becky Mason, Melanie Streeter, Aaron Ricker, Roberts and Goodson. Mason and and Streeter didn't run for re-election. Ricker moved to Sandwich.
The board of selectmen now consists of Roberts, Goodson, Kark Behr, Lianne Prentice and Richard Doucette.
Littlefield said he feels supported by the current board and added it would be helpful if the board put out a public statement on its position on the police department.
Prentice offered the following statement: "I feel strongly that we benefit by having a local police force, who knows, the citizens of the town, the good, the bad, and the ugly of it, and can support them and the various situations that they find themselves in, which are not always criminal.
"I think a lot of what a effective small town police force does is proactive policing. And it's doing things like being a presence in the schools and getting to know families and heading off things before they happen. I'm not confident that having kind of like a dial up service of somebody's coming in to enforce laws or respond to complaints is what I want to see in a small town.That is part of policing.It's not all policing."
None of the other selectmen disagreed with Prentice.
As for station renovations, Littlefield said the town's insurer and a joint loss/ safety committee identified issues in 2018. He told the Sun in a text that there should be "an expanded evidence room and an expanded records retention room."
The capital improvements committee suggested the town put money aside to hire an architecture firm to look at the building and see what should be done to improve it, and money for that was passed at town meeting in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.