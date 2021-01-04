TAMWORTH – Tamworth has become the first municipality in the state to qualify as a New Hampshire Economic Revitalization Zone.
Town Administrator Karen Anthony announced at the Nov. 19, 2020, meeting of the Tamworth Economic Development Commission that the state had approved Tamworth as a revitalization zone, and the commission informed the Sun in an email Sunday.
The economic revitalization zone program is one whose goal is to enrich the economic development and diversity in a given location or zone.
In Tamworth's case, that zone encompasses the entire town.
According to commission chair Pat Farley, "Qualified businesses can apply for this program each year by Feb. 10 for business tax credits via the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Thanks to the program, she said, "businesses located within Tamworth can qualify for business tax credits for projects that improve infrastructure (capital investment) and create new incremental jobs. Each year, the state invests $825,000 in this program."
Other members of the Tamworth Economic Development Commission are Vice chair Laura Pike, Treasurer John Ferreira, selectmen's representative Kelly Goodson, Wyatt Berrier, Barb Bloomberg, Abby Drake and alternates Kimball Packard and Mary Phelps.
The maximum benefit to a business is $240,000 over the course of six years, said Communications Director Division of Economic Development Lorna Colquhoun, noting that comes out to $40,000 per year.
Farley said the money can be used to offset Business Profits and Business Enterprise Taxes.
So far, 73 New Hampshire towns have taken advantage of economic revitalization zones and a total of 227 zones have been created. A town may have more than one revitalization zone.
Tax Incentive Program Manager Bridgett Beckwith and Industrial Agent Benoit Lamontagne, both with the New Hampshire Division of Economic Development, met with selectmen in September. At the time, Selectmen's chair Willie Farnum made the point that it would be hard for selectmen to pinpoint every single business that could benefit since businesses can be put anywhere in town and not just in certain places.
"If we are going to do it, I think it has to be made available to everybody, not just a select group that wants to do something here and there," said Farnum.
Selectman Kelly Goodson also noted that some Tamworth businesses, like wedding venues and vineyards, are located at the end of dead-end roads "in the middle of nowhere."
Beckwith said most towns know where they want to encourage growth or where there is room for business development. She said she'd have to look into Farnum's request.
"If you want to blanket the whole town, that's something I could take back and talk about," said Beckwith of making the town one zone. "That would be new."
Reached Monday to comment on the townwide zone, Farnum said, ""We will see how it works out. I'm hopeful that somebody can use it."
Other Carroll County towns with economic revitalization zones include Conway, where a zone in Tech Village was approved in 2010 and renewed in 2016.
Ossipee has three, along the Route 16 corridor, Center Ossipee Village and West Ossipee. Wolfeboro has two. And Berlin, located in Coos County, has four: two on East Milan Road, one downtown and a fourth on Route 110.
Those wanting more information about the program should contact Beckwith at (603) 271-2342 or bridgett.beckwith@livefree.nh.gov or go to tamworthedc.com and click on the ERZ tab.
