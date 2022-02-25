CONWAY — The 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, being presented Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., is once again a fundraiser for the non-profit 45-kilometer Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring Association.
Billed as “the sweetest day on the trails,” the event was put on pause last year due to the pandemic. It’s back in 2022, but tickets were limited to just 500, and they sold out quickly.
According to publicist Barbara Sisson, tickets are still available for purchasers of a festival package at one of the participating lodging members — packages include lodging, festival tickets and in some cases breakfast and afternoon refreshments.
As of this writing, most properties still had lodging available for Sunday night and Eastern Inns and Suites also had rooms for Saturday and Sunday nights.
Complimentary shuttles for ticket holders will be running on a continuous loop from the John H. Fuller Elementary School parking lot on Pine Street to the Old Field House on Route 16A in Intervale, the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment on Route 16 in Intervale, Adventure Suites in North Conway, then back to John Fuller next to the Whitaker Meeting House at Whitaker Woods.
Festival trailside stops include the Old Field House, the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment, the Starlight Lodge, Adventure Suites, The Local Grocer, Cathedral Ledge Distillery and Whitaker Woods Meeting House.
Other area stops include the Buttonwood Inn and Samuel O’Reilly House in North Conway; the Sugar Shack at the 100 Acre Wood and Ledge Brewing Co., both in Intervale; and Eastern Inn and Suites in North Conway.
Other local businesses are getting involved as they are pairing with the venues to provide the sweet treats.
For instance, Veno’s Specialty Foods & Meats in Conway is preparing the chocolate being served at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain; Adventure Suites has treats from the Bavarian Chocolate Haus in North Conway; and Whitaker Woods Meeting House will have goodies from the Mystic Sugar Bakery in North Conway Village.
It’s all for a good cause: the MWV Ski Touring Association.
The local non-profit helps make the valley so unique, offering as it does skiing and snowshoeing (and now, fat biking) on trails that wind through nearby riverside hayfields, mountainside spruce and hemlock forests. They offer a diverse selection of terrain for all abilities, from easy rolling hills to more challenging intermediate and back country trails.
Over 50 percent of the network is rated easy to provide interesting and exciting skiing.These trails connect Intervale, Kearsarge and North Conway Village offering outstanding scenery with views of the Saco River and Mount Washington.
Through a unique municipal relationship between the town of Conway and the organization, the network is groomed by the center and is used by local schools for their cross country ski programs, training and races. In addition, all Conway residents and non-resident taxpayers have use of the network when displaying their residents’ pass.
Sisson, director of marketing for the MWVSTA, and Cort Hansen, director of the MWVSTA and business partner with Rob Nadler of Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale, one of the stops on the tour, note that for 32 years the festival has provided major support for nonprofit ski touring and snowshoeing organization — except last year, when it was not held due to COVID.
“It is our biggest fundraiser. We depend on this event — a lot,” said Hansen.
Sisson and Hansen gave a shout-out to stops on the tour, both past and present, as well as other local businesses, such as Four Your Paws Only of North Conway, which will be making dog biscuits at their pet bakery.
Sisson said: “Every chocolate stop contributes lots of hours and dollars preparing the variety of chocolate treats offered, and they really deserve a great big thank you. This event would not be possible without their support.“
She added that many valley bakers have participated — Vintage Bakery, Village Bakery, Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli and Leavitt’s Bakery have all made chocolates for the event in past years.
“It takes a village to make this event a success and support this fun in-town network,” Sisson noted.
She said that in the festival’s early years, the idea was to have a tour of inns, and that has continued. It then expanded to include other stops.
“Becky and Charlie (Mallar, former owners of the 1785 Inn) participated from the beginning, “ Sisson said. “Their last event was in 2020 for the 31st annual prior to the sale of their inn.”
She explained that former Riverside Inn owners Chris and Ken Lydecker joined the event in 2008 for the 19th annual event before they officially opened the inn. “They were still completing the renovation when they welcomed folks for the festival with a variety of homemade treats,” said Sisson, noting that the Lydeckers moved to Maine after selling the inn last year.
And while Stonehurst Manor is not participating year, in the past, they served their famous chocolate fondue in their dining room. “Hopefully they will return in an event to come,” Sisson said.
“They are trailside and a convenient lodging choice to step on the trails from your door,” she added.
The Old Field House, located at 347 Route 16A in Intervale, has also been a staple of the event, she said, noting that owners Rod and Linea Forsman have participated for 18 years, as did the previous owners.
Interviewed this week, Linea said they have narrowed down their selection of treats to brownie sundaes and ice cream that will be topped with German chocolate sauce.
“We offer some gluten-free brownies, too,” said Linea, adding that she and Rodney love to see people enjoying the skiing, the camaraderie and the treats.
“I made this year’s 600 brownies two weeks ago, and they’re in the freezer now. I will make the sauce the night before. Two years ago (when the festival attracted a record 1,200 ticket buyers), we handed out close to 700 brownies!” she said.
In addition to Adventure Suites, the Samuel O’Reilly House B&B, Ragged Mountain and the Old Field House, other stops on this year’s tour include:
• The Buttonwood Inn at 64 Mount Surprise Road, now owned by Donna-Marie Cecere and husband Douglas Wheaton.
Donna-Marie says they’ve been getting input from their chef daughter Elizabeth and will be serving an array of tasty cookies and chocolate dark cupcakes with a ganache filling.
“This is our first Chocolate Fest, as we bought the inn June 23. We’re very happy to be part of such a community event in this wonderful community,” said Donna-Marie.
• The Sugar Shack at 100 Acre Woods will be serving maple sugar treats and the opportunity to buy some locally made maple syrup.
• Ledge Brewing Co, — also part of this week’s Backcountry Ski Festival, Feb. 24-27 — will be offering stout tastings and possibly also chili made with chocolate.
• White Horse Saloon: Located at Adventure Suites, the saloon will be serving lunch (at a charge) beginning at 11 a.m. and libations including chocolate martinis and peanut butter chocolate cupcakes; sledding and bonfire out back.
• Cathedral Ledge Distillery: New to the event (it opened in December 2020), owners Chris and Tracy Burk says they’ll be offering samples of their maple chocolate liqueur truffles, ginger-flavored locally made vodka as well as hot chocolate.
“It’s a great way to come out of the cold and warm up with friends, skiing right up to our distillery,” said Tracy.
• The Local Grocer: Also located trailside, this health food store and restaurant is owned and operated by Heather Chase, who says they will be selling snacks and lunch for those wanting something substantial to eat and also will have their homemade chocolate.
“We’ve been making chocolate since we opened in 2010, but it’s a different take as it is a dark organic raw chocolate — it keeps all the antioxidants intact in the chocolate. It is also gluten-free, and we actually make it vegan (dairy-free) as well,” Heather shared.
• Whitaker Woods Meeting House: Featuring chocolate truffles prepared by Christy Skinner and staff from the Mystic Sugar Bakery of North Conway (located next to Olympia Sports).
• Starlight Lodge: Michele Dumont, manager, notes they’ll be serving a combination of healthy treats along with chocolate fondue with chocolates, pound cake and marshmallows, as well as a bean and quinoa salad and cheese and crackers. They’ll have tents in front and out back for two serving stations outdoors.
“It gives everyone a healthy choice,” said Dumont, who with husband Derick looks forward to their first Fest as they moved up from Rhode Island to become managers at the motel that has been re-envisioned with new furnishings and decor under its new owner Debbie Orloff.
• Eastern Inn & Suites: Although it is not printed on the festival map this year, it will be participating, said Sisson.
And it being a chocolate festival, what better business to participate than one with the word “chocolate” right in the name? Making chocolates for the Adventure Suites stop is Bavarian Chocolate Haus, but all are welcome to peruse the shop located at 2483 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
On Presidents’ Birthday, Scott Ferrari was busy making chocolate as customers strolled in with visions not of sugarplums in their heads but chocolate-dipped orange peels, chocolate golden figs stuffed with and almond in chocolate; or peppermint bark, dark or milk chocolate raspberry jelly filled treats; milk chocolate covered marshmallows, milk Bavarian pretzels, nonpareils or or … you get the idea.
Ferrari noted that when he and his husband (and co-owner) David Hallett were buying the shop 13 years ago, they spent the summer learning how to make everything from store founders Doris and Ed Gazda, who were originally from Vermont and started the business in North Conway 30 years ago.
“David and I would come up every weekend for five months to learn how to make everything in the shop,” said Ferrari, who admits he has been a chocoholic since he was a kid so it was an easy apprenticeship.
Although David is renowned as the chocolate truffle maker in the family, Ferrari is the principal chocolatier for the business, which five years ago added a second shop in nearby Bridgton, Maine.
Asked about his second vocation of making chocolate, Ferrari grinned and said, “I loved what I did as a surgical nurse for 20 years — I was the person who ran the machine that ran a patient’s heart and lungs during cardiac surgery.
“But then I retired five years ago to do this. ... I love this, too — I like doing something that is purely about making people happy with chocolate — including myself!” Ferrari said.
Ticket-holders should look for his treats at Adventure Suites, located at 3440 White Mountain Highway, always one of the more popular stops on the tour.
Another treat at Advenutre Suites: Riley Parkhurst Project plays there this year. Not to mention you get the chance to see the fun-themed suites, plus they recently opened the White Horse Saloon.
In the past, Ferrari has created such mouthwatering items as nonpareils, snowcaps and chocolate-covered orange slices.
Others on the tour share Ferrari’s passion for creating chocolate wonders.
Among them is Waneeta Marquis, long the chef for the former Darby Field restaurant in Albany and now breakfast and special functions executive chef for the Samuel O’Reilly House bed and breakfast near North Conway’s Memorial Hospital.
For the past three festivals, she has worked with innkeeper Matt Spofford and inn owner Jason Zube to create handmade hot chocolate shot glasses, to which she adds a dab of vodka or rum and a splash of mint and whipped cream.
“I import Dutch chocolate; it’s really, really good — white, dark or milk chocolate. I melt the chocolate slowly so it doesn’t seize and I pour it into the molds,” Marquis said.
In addition to the chocolate cups, this year she plans to offer an Italian cello treat, which she describes as an after-dinner dessert.
“I will be making it and chilling it — it’s between a chilled liqueur drink and a chocolate pudding,” she said.
Asked what she loves about Chocolate Fest, she said: “Chocolate makes everyone happy. The other part I love about this is it’s a fundraising event. It epitomizes what New Hampshire and the valley is: to be outdoors, enjoying the skiing and snowshoeing, and getting to visit the venues.
“You get to enjoy the skiing and snowshoeing and the chocolate — it’s kind of like you died and went to heaven,” said Marquis.
Chocolate Festival-goers will be able to get their maps stamped and then are entered in a raffle with the chance to win a $200 gift certificate to be used at any participating member business.
For more info, go to https://www.mwvskitouring.org/Chocolate-Festival.html.
For more about the MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association, call (603) 356-9920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.