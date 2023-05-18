DENMARK, Maine — It was May 1999, at the end of his junior year of college, when Angel “Tony” Torres traveled from Massachusetts, where he was living at the time, to Maine to visit friends. That would be the last time he was ever seen. Sunday, May 21, 2021, will mark the 24th anniversary of his disappearance.
Maine State Police say the night Angel disappeared he was on South Street in Biddeford. They say the man he was with, Jay Carney, their key witness in Angel’s case died in 2015 of a drug overdose. Carney died without telling the police the whole story about what happened that night. Maine State Police investigators believe foul play was involved.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit South along with the Unsolved Homicide Unit have been following and developing leads for more than 20 years. “Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has information about Angel’s disappearance,’’ said Maj. Scott Gosselin.
“We are confident that the right information from people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family. We need people who have information to be courageous and come forward.”
Angel’s parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres of Denmark, have spent more than two decades pleading for answers.
“I beg you, as Angel’s mother, to help us ease the pain,” said Ramona. “I think of him every second of every day. We love him and would like to bring his body home to his Angel Memorial Garden where he played as a little boy. Angel will always live ‘Forever Young’ in our hearts. We miss him and love him dearly! Please, please come forward and share what you know!”
There is a $20,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information that may result in the recovery of Angel’s remains, should contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South at (207) 624-7076 or write them at One Game Farm Road, Gray, ME 04039,
Angel’s parents are honoring their son — the older brother of Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres — with two $500 vocational scholarships to graduating students, one each from Fryeburg Academy and Bonny Eagle High School. Anyone wishing to contribute to his scholarship fund can send checks to: Norway Savings Bank Angel “Tony” Torres Scholarship Fund Fryeburg, ME 04037.
