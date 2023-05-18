DENMARK, Maine — It was May 1999, at the end of his junior year of college, when Angel “Tony” Torres traveled from Massachusetts, where he was living at the time, to Maine to visit friends. That would be the last time he was ever seen. Sunday, May 21, 2021, will mark the 24th anniversary of his disappearance.

Maine State Police say the night Angel disappeared he was on South Street in Biddeford. They say the man he was with, Jay Carney, their key witness in Angel’s case died in 2015 of a drug overdose. Carney died without telling the police the whole story about what happened that night. Maine State Police investigators believe foul play was involved.

