CONWAY — Kennett High School’s Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas outdoors in Gary Millen Stadium on Saturday morning. While the forecast looked sketchy earlier in the week, Mother Nature expects to shine on the Eagles at 10 a.m. School officials made the decision Friday that graduation would be outside.
“We’re living a good life,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Friday afternoon. “The weather is going to be perfect.”
He added: “We’re all very excited to celebrate the Class of 2022."
AccuWeather is calling for “intermittent clouds” on Saturday, with a temperature of 70 and a 2 percent chance of rain at 10 a.m.
Seniors, who took their final exams Monday and Tuesday had graduation practice on Wednesday and Thursday and are ready for one final March into Millen Stadium.
Kennett, which celebrates its 100th graduation in 2023, traditionally has held ceremonies outdoors. They were first held on the athletic fields at the old high school in Conway Village (now Kennett Middle) and later at the Gary Millen Stadium, when the new school was completed in 2006.
Outdoor graduation has routinely seen close to 1,000 people attend the approximately 90-minute ceremony, which generally features awards given to students along with performances by the band and chorus.
For the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation was held atop Mount Cranmore in North Conway.
On Saturday, seniors are expected to arrive at KHS by 8:30 a.m. They will have a class photo taken before graduation in the Loynd Auditorium.
For the 11th year in a row, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Valley Vision, Channel 3.
For Carpenter, this will be his third Kennett graduation, but his first on campus. “It’s hard to believe, but I haven’t done it up here yet,” he said. “It’s going to be new for me.”
Chris McCracken, student safety coordinator, said there are 460 parking spots, and in 2019, over 720 cars arrived.
"It's the best day of the year. Everyone is happy and it is just good to see the kids and community come together and celebrate another crop of Eagles leaving the nest,” McCracken said Friday. He and others will be on the campus at 5:30 a.m. preparing for the graduation.
"We are anticipating a huge crowd," he said.
"We will try to get as many people as close as possible so there are no 1.5-mile treks up Eagles Way," McCracken said. "Our wonderful custodians and grounds crew are helping to direct traffic so it is all hands on deck and leave no stone unturned to make tomorrow the best day possible."
Saturday's program will include the processional by Sir Edward Elgar performed by the symphonic band; "The Star-Spangled Banner," led by the concert choir; Pledge of Allegiance led by Elizabeth Bouchard, student body president, who will also deliver the welcome address; and principal's address by Carpenter.
Also on the schedule: “We Go Together,” arranged by Michael Brown and performed by the symphonic band; valedictory address by Taylor Gaudette; special acknowledgments, the awarding of the Parker Merrow Award to the most improved student; presentation of five Principal's Awards and presentation of George T. Davidson Spirit Award by Carpenter; presentation of the Kennett Trophy by Tanner Kennett; awarding of diplomas by Richard, Conway School Board Chair Michelle Capozzoli and KHS Director of School Counseling Jennifer Murphy; salutatory and a closing address by Camden Bailey, the senior class president; and recessional performed by the symphonic band.
Following graduation ceremonies, the Class of 2022 will gather at KHS and depart at 10 a.m. They are reminded to drop off their backpacks for Project Graduation when they arrive at the school on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The Eagles are scheduled to return to the nest at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The last day of school for underclassmen is Friday, June 17. These Eagles are scheduled to take their final exams next Thursday and Friday. The last day of school for staff is Monday, June 20.
