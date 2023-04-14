poster from 1973

A poster from 1973 advertises the Mt. Washington Valley Band's performaces. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Here is the schedule for the Mount Washington Valley Community Band’s 50th season at the gazebo in North Conway:

• July 11. Featured non-profit: North Conway Farmer’s Market (which, by the way, takes place concurrently on Tuesdays on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center, next to the playground, making for a fun family night). The musical theme will be “This Is Our Country” and the songs featured include “White River Canyon,” “National Emblem March,” “America the Beautiful,” “The Great Escape,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Oklahoma!” “Theme from New York, New York,” “Grand Canyon Suite,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

