CONWAY — Here is the schedule for the Mount Washington Valley Community Band’s 50th season at the gazebo in North Conway:
• July 11. Featured non-profit: North Conway Farmer’s Market (which, by the way, takes place concurrently on Tuesdays on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center, next to the playground, making for a fun family night). The musical theme will be “This Is Our Country” and the songs featured include “White River Canyon,” “National Emblem March,” “America the Beautiful,” “The Great Escape,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Oklahoma!” “Theme from New York, New York,” “Grand Canyon Suite,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
• July 18. Gibson Center for Senior Services is the featured non-profit. The musical program will be a Kids’ Koncert featuring “Mickey Mouse March,” “American Patrol — March Masters,” “The Muppet Show Theme,” “Aladdin,” “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” “It’s a Small World,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Let It Go,” “Cartoon Symphony,” “Candle on the Water,” “Grandfather’s Clock,” “Happy” and “Teddy Bear’s Picnic.”
• July 25. Non-profit: Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice. The theme is “We Love Musicals,” featuring “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Liberty Bell - Marches of Fame,” “Hamilton,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Oklahoma,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Mary Poppins,” “Encanto,” “Washington Post March,” “Grease” and “Highlights from ‘The Music Man.’”
• Aug. 1. Rotary Club of North Conway is featured non-profit. The theme will be “Music Across the Decades,” featuring “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Washington Post March,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Blues in the Night,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Disco Lives,” “Big Band Spectacular,” “Gaslight Gaieties,” “Grease,” ““Theme From New York, New York,” “Tiger Rag,” “The Thunderer” and “Rock Around the Clock.”
• Aug. 8. Featured non-profit: Pope Memorial Library. The theme is “The Best of Movie Music” and will feature “Superman,” “Theme from Semper Fidelis,” “Let It Go,” “Star Wars,” “Patton,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Great Movie Adventures,” “Wizard of Oz,” “The Great Escape,” “The Encanto,” “Selections from ‘The Magnificent Seven,’” and “Midway March.”
• Aug. 15 (rain date Aug. 22): Kennett High Alumni Association, 100th anniversary celebration, Saralyn Smith of the KHS 100th committee will be guest conductor. In addition, “we’re going to have former MWV Band and former Kennett High Musical Director Mike Hathaway back for that concert,” said band secretary Lauren Weeder of Jackson.
The theme will be “We’re Better Together,” and will feature: “Bonds of Unity,” “Kennett Fight Song,” “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Endless Love,” “The Gladiator,” “Hands Across the Sea,” “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Variations on a Shaker Melody,” “Grease” and “Highlights from Wind Beneath My Wings.”
• Aug. 22. “Adventures Through Music” will be the theme, with the program to include “Sea Songs,” “Semper Fidelis,” “Hands Across the Sea,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Amparito Roca,” “Russian Sailors’ Dance,” “White River Canyon,” “American Patrol,” “Lemon Merengue” and “Wizard of Oz.”
Each concert will start with “The Star-Spangled Banner“ and end with “The Chaser.”
