CONWAY — Performance equals practice with anything, but especially music.
On a recent Tuesday night, 22 musicians of all ages gathered at the Kennett High Music Room to rehearse under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison for the upcoming 50th anniversary season of the Mount Washington Valley Community Band.
They will play every Tuesday from July 11-Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center Gazebo outside the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway Village (see sidebar for schedule).
According to the band’s website, the Mount Washington Valley Band was founded in 1973 by then newly arrived Center Conway resident and veteran New York City musician Charlie Toor, who with his wife Bebe ran Walker’s Pond Press.
He had the idea to form the band during a chamber of commerce meeting where it was discussed that there needed to have more outdoor activities in the valley.
The band gave its first gazebo concert in 1974 at Schouler Park, a tradition that carries on to this day.
Mike Hathaway was the first director of the band. Since then, directors have included Jean Fickett, Cliff Whitelegg, Otto Ninow, Bob Campbell, Josh Newton, Adam Newton, Russ Gage and Davison.
The band acquired its first uniforms in 1980 — red vests. (Today, they wear blue polo shirts.)
In 2015, the band officially added the word “community” to its name and became the Mount Washington Valley Community Band.
In a July 11, 1980, article for The Mountain Ear, late band veteran Maurice Lovejoy of Conway shared that his father used to play in the Conway Brass Band as early as 1896, if not earlier.
Following the Second World War, Conway voted to cut back on taxes at its town meeting, and the band was one of the victims of that budgetary tightening.
The band continued a year or two more, playing on Memorial Day and other occasions, but interest in playing diminished over the years since the incentive to rehearse for the summer concerts was then gone. Members moved away, and others had been killed in action in World War II.
Some band activity was resumed in North Conway in the 1950s by the late Charlie Zumstein, founder and former owner of the Bernerhof Inn of Bartlett.
Zumstein had been enticed to play in the valley at Harvey Gibson’s Eastern Slope Inn. He founded the Community Center Band in the early 1950s and also co-directed the Kennett High School Band for a few years.
The Community Center Band also died a slow death, however, as members moved and many of the youngsters turned to the improved high school band for their training instead of the community band in the early 1960s.
The bandstand remained quiet until 1974, when Toor led efforts to restart the band. And so it continues, a tuneful draw on long summer evenings to the park, where visitors and locals alike tap their feet to John Philip Sousa and other brass band composers.
Tuesday was the community band’s second rehearsal of the new season, and they’ll get together each Tuesday night through June 20.
In addition to the shows at the gazebo, performances slated for this milestone season will include a concert at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort campground in Bartlett on June 24 (not open to the public); a concert at Memorial Hospital’s Merriman House June 27; and appearances in the Hellen Hayes Fourth of July Parade in Bartlett, followed by their participation later in the day in the town of Conway’s Independence Day Parade in Conway Village at 1:30 p.m.
They’re also slated to appear in Freedom Old Home Week’s Parade July 29 at 10 a.m., a parade that is always one of the best of the year because it’s said to be “twice as good” — after it passes through the village once, it turns around, reverses direction and passes through town once again.
The band will also appear at a yet-to-be-scheduled date at the MWV Adult Day Center. And they traditionally do a Christmas concert in December (although that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In the past, they have also performed as an opening act for Arts Jubilee’s Traditional Pops Concert although that is not the case this year.
As in the past, guest conductors will be tapped to take up the baton for a couple tunes.
According to flutist Lauren Weeder of Jackson, who is a Jackson Grammar School music teacher, the guest conductors will represent non-profit organizations that will be highlighted as part of each week’s performances.
Friends of the Band sponsors this season are the Rotary Club of North Conway; Intervale Lock and Safe, Skinny Towel Washcloth Co., the North Conway Community Center and Rural Home Tech’s Russ Lanoie of Madison, who with his wife, Joan, have been past members of the band and who are avid longtime supporters.
It’s a busy slate of performances for the all-amateur group of citizen musicians, who range in age from 14 to 81.
One thing they all share is a love of music and community.
“Most of us feel that playing an instrument is part of who we are. And to play with others, we feel like we creating something bigger than ourselves — that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts which creates a great sense of satisfaction,” said Davison, who carries on a tradition of leading the community band from a line of past directors, including Hathaway, her predecessor as music director at Kennett High.
Caroline Stanhope, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, chimed in that music can be an enduring passion.
“I’m the oldest one here,” she said. “I started with piano lessons when I was 4 or 5. It’s a lifelong thing; something you continue to do, and as the years go by you do get better at what you do.”
“Mike Hathaway recruited us back in 1974,” said Jim Smith, 74, of Madison, who plays the baritone sax. “My father played for years and used to play tuba and my sister when she comes up summers plays drums — it’s a family tradition,” said Smith.
“I’m busy, but I make the time because I love it,” said Paul Robert of the Intervale Lock Shop, who in addition to being a band member and business owner is a perennial Telemark division winner in Cranmore Mountain Meisters ski racing every winter. He is one of the band’s three tuba players.
Fellow tuba player Steve Jones, 39, of Freedom — a KHS graduate who Davison proudly noted was a N.H. All-State player — joined the band in 1997.
“I started with the MWV Community Band in seventh grade. An older player sat next to me and held up the notes and worked through it with me,” said Jones, “so it’s really nice now to see some of the younger players growing with the band because at one time, that was me.
“It’s great to see that continuity; that passing on of the knowledge and tradition.”
The youngest and newest member of the band is trombonist John Callen, 14, of Chatham, an eighth-grader at the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine. “I like playing with everyone and learning,” he said.
Fellow trombonist Kenyon King of Log House Designs, Callen’s neighbor just down the road in Chatham, said he plays for the simple fact that it gives him great enjoyment.
“I do it because it’s wicked fun. And also playing, at certain times, you can show off,” said King, noting that he has been known to play his trombone on his back porch, where the moose, the bear and “yes, the neighbors” can hear it.
Also among the younger members is the Sun’s own staff photographer Rachel Sharples, 24, who joined the paper in 2021 a year after graduating from Boston University.
“Growing up, being in a band was always one of my favorite parts of school, and playing the pep band was one of the highlights of my college experience, so I was very excited when (Sun Sports/Education Editor) Lloyd Jones told me that there was a local band open to musicians of all abilities. I’m certainly not the most talented flutist, but I was happy for the opportunity to continue playing my instrument alongside others,” Sharples said.
Fellow flutist Brenda Burney, 38, of Conway said that when she joined the band, she reached out on social media to former band classmates and teachers to proudly proclaim, “Hey, guess who’s still playing music 25 years later?”
During the pandemic, the band did not perform in 2020. After COVID, the band resumed performances in summer 2021.
Former Bartlett Police Chief Janet Hadley Champlin said she used the COVID time off to “get out the Beatles songbook and to practice.
“I came back from the time off better able to perform,” said Champlin, who plays trombone and French horn. “But playing together? There is no comparison — and it’s more fun, too.”
Barbara Luoma of Madison, who plays French horn and is also a trombonist, said she joined the band when it was founded in 1974 by Toor, with Hathaway as director.
“I joined the band when we moved here from New Jersey,” said Luoma. “I had not played since elementary school. They dragged me into it — I worked at the bank with Jim (Smith) and I borrowed a French horn — it had been 12 years or so, and we arrived here right after college.”
“I had always enjoyed playing music but that was in school when they provided instruments — coming from a large family I could not afford an instrument. I didn’t realize how much I missed that horn until I started playing again,” added Luoma.
Fellow veteran band member is Linda Walker — a saxophonist, Realtor and former Madison music teacher who missed Tuesday night’s rehearsal because she was seeing the Boston Bruins skate to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in the TD Bank Garden to notch their record-setting 133rd point of the season.
Walker told the Sun that she also has been a member of the band from the beginning in 1973.
“(Local retired longtime cooperative weather observer) Briggs Bunker (now 91) played the baritone euphonium; late local camera shop owner Bob Duncan also was a member, and the late Marion and Mo Varney used to come down from Hart’s Location to play with us. She played trumpet and Mo played sax. (Local Gemini Signs signmaker) Jonathan Goodwin — who still sometimes plays with us — played clarinet,” she said.
“We used to play twice a week,” said Walker. “Sunday nights in North Conway at the gazebo, and Tuesdays in Conway. The joy of playing with the band is playing with all ages.”
“The cool thing about music is it’s something you can do all your life,” concurred Weeder, the band’s secretary. “I have been in the valley for 12 years — as soon as I moved here, I joined theband. It’s a great social thing”
Davison touted the musicianship of all of the dedicated players.
“We have several music teachers who play with the band. Sometimes, people sit in with the band when they come up for summer vacations. Some come for one or two shows; some for the entire season. So from students to professionals, we welcome them all,” said Davison, whose father was summer band director in Winchester, Mass., and also served as high school director of music in Malden, Mass.
A member of the Kennett music department for 29 years, with some of those years at the former Kennett Junior High, and responsible for creating the KHS Drumline and other musical programs, Davison says the community band practices approximately 100 pieces every summer.
The band features tubas, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, flutes, baritone horns and percussion.
For this golden 50th season, Davison said, “We’re going to try and celebrate the valleywide music community, including having the Kennett High Band come and play the Kennett High Fight Song.”
They’re continuing a musical tra dition that according to late author Janet Hounsell in her book “Conway, New Hampshire 1765-1997” dates back to the first settlers with Hounsell writing that when the “Eastmans first came here, they brought their fiddles with them.”
Hounsell writes about how the grand hotels and other inns had orchestras or smaller bands in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Interviewed this week, Hathaway said the goal has always been to provide an evening of entertainment for the community and enjoyment for the players alike.
As he said for a 1980 Mountain Ear story, “The music is good; both the musicians and the audiences enjoy the concerts and the dedication shown by some of our players just to get here every week is really rewarding. If we can enjoy ourselves while providing a good community service in the ideal setting which we have, then I think it’s great.”
The band is on Instagram and on Facebook and has a website, mwvcommunityband.org.
