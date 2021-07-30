FRYEBURG, Maine — Why is the helicopter called a Black Hawk?
That was just one of countless questions children in grades 8-10 attending the final day of the week-long FAA ACE Camp for STEM Aviation at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, had for the New Hampshire Army National Guard crew minutes after a smooth landing of the UH-60 Black Hawk on the tarmac on July 16.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeff Dixon, Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Blair and Sgt. Daniel Bourque spent three hours with the 10 campers and gave them a grand tour of their helicopter, answered wide-ranging questions and even stayed for pizza before flying back to Concord.
“We’d love to take you up but we’re restricted,” Dixon, who lives in Michigan and is a U.S. Airlines pilot, has been in the National Guard for 21 years, said of the COVID-19 regulations.
“Hopefully, next year we can make that happen,” said Joe Riddensdale, who oversees the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and STEM Aviation program at Kennett High School, and is in his 10th year as the School to Career Partnership’s program director.
The Guardsmen shared what got them interested in flying.
“I joined the Army actually to be on the medical side of the house and I was a nurse for a while in the Army,” Dixon said. “I decided flying looked pretty cool and I wanted to try it, so I went on a Discover Flight with a Cessna and worked my way up.”
He went to flight school after he was a medic for 10 years and did two deployments to Iraq. Dixon attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Dixon said more colleges are offering aviation programs, which opens the door to careers in the field.
“They have a cadet program that a lot of guys are using, which is pretty cool,” he said, “if you're really interested in doing commercial aviation because you can actually go to the airlines with fewer hours and get your airline transport pilot license. So, that’s one path and the other is the military.”
Dixon explained cadets are required to accrue 1,000 to 1,200 hours of flight time, while everyone else is required 1,500 hours.
“It’s unfortunately hard to do in helicopters, but you can do it, but it just takes a little while,” he said.
Blair, whose father served in the Air Force and his grandfather in the Army, serving in Vietnam, and in 1994, Major General John E. Blair assumed duties as the Adjutant General for the New Hampshire National Guard.
Blair shared how the helicopter, which is capable of transporting six injured people at a time, got its name. “It’s named after the Native American war chief leader Black Hawk of the Sauk tribe,” he said.
Camper Chase Duval said the entire week of camp “has been incredible,” but Friday, meeting the guardsmen and then taking to the sky in Cessnas 162 and 173 with Eric Hill, one of two certified flight instructors along with Ed Bergeron, president of the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, was the icing on the cake.
Pilots and Academy members Eric Meltzer, Jon Saxby and former Air Force I pilot John Edgerton also helped out with the camp.
“This is what I want to do,” added Daniel Day, one of four campers from Fryeburg, said to Guardsman Blair.
Rachel Hebert of Eaton will be a sophomore at Kennett High this fall. She attended the aviation camp in 2019 and also is in the STEM Aviation program at KHS.
Hebert wants to be an acrobatic pilot after she finished her schooling.
“It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was two,” she said. “Everyone who has ever met me knows that I’ma huge ‘Star Wars' fan. It was ‘A New Hope’ and when I saw it, they were doing the trench run and I saw the TIE fighters (the symbol of the imperial fleet), and, I know that I’m supposed to be rooting for Luke Skywalker, but I thought the TIE fighters were much cooler. That’s when I decided I want to be an airplane pilot.”
The camp, sponsored by the Dearborn Foundation, saw the campers visiting the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease last Tuesday where the National Guard gave them a tour of their operations, and they also got to go up in the control tower. On Thursday, the campers went to Franconia for glider rides hosted by the Franconia Soaring Association.
“The gliders were amazing,” said camper Jack Jarell of Madison. “We had a lot of fun.”
“I don’t want to brag, but my glider instructor said my turns were perfect,” Hebert, who also went to Franconia with her STEM Aviation classmates last month, said.
The aviation camp, now in its third year, filled quickly.
“It’s definitely one of our most popular along with the Health Camp,” Riddensdale said. “Every day this week had really been such a great experience and it’s all about these guys and the excitement that they bring to the camps.”
Riddensdale and Bergeron are confident some future pilots took part in this camp.
“They’re hooked and we’re reeling them in,” Riddensdale said, smiling. “
There were three more camps offered this month, including new this year was the SeaPerch Camp, which ran July 19-23. Sponsored by the UNH Cooperative Extension and Carroll County 4H, campers built, tested and modified their underwater ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and then ran them through obstacle courses.
Also new this year is the STEM Mars Exploration Camp sponsored by the Conway Public Library. It started Monday and runs through this Friday.
“Conway, we’ve got a problem,” a description of the camp states. “Humanity needs help planning their next mission to Mars, and this is just the camp to do it! Learn how to use a 3-D printer, VEX robots and more to launch a rocket to Mars, collect samples to send home and even establish a Martian colony.”
Game Design Camp also made its debut this week. Sponsored by The Valley Originals, also has s few openings.
“What is a game,” the camp description asks. “What does it mean to play? This camp is designed to answer these questions and more. During this camp, we look at what it means to be a game designer. This camp will focus on board tabletop and card games. Young designers will create their very own game by the end of camp.”
