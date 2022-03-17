CONWAY — Assessment test scores may be just a snippet in academic time for students, but a majority of schools in SAU 9 saw their scores drop dramatically in 2021.
“We can absolutely be doing better,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said Wednesday, “but we want to focus on doing it the right way. It can’t be superficial.”
According to the website SchoolDigger, the Conway School District ranked 122nd of 151 New Hampshire school districts. (Winnisquam in the Lakes Region was No. 151).
Conway Elementary School ranked 194th of 211 New Hampshire public elementary schools; Pine Tree School in Center Conway 172nd; and John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway was ranked 73rd.
Pine Tree was 115th in 2019; Conway El was ranked 132nd in 2017; and John Fuller was 198th in 2019.
Kennett Middle School ranked 89th of 125 public middle schools. KMS had been ranked as low as 120th in 2019.
Kennett High School 60th of 84 New Hampshire public high schools. KHS was ranked as high as 25th in 2017.
Assessments were not given in 2020 but returned in 2021.
“We aren’t super psyched about those numbers,” Richard said during an assessment presentation given to the SAU 9 Board on Jan. 13. “Some schools have had more volatility with their scores than others.”
He added: “Statewide assessment is what it is, it’s one shot, it’s doesn’t take into consideration any variables. … I’m not minimizing standardized test scores because I think we can learn from those, but it’s one little piece.”
Of John H. Fuller’s improvement from 2019, Principal Danielle Nutting said Thursday, “I don’t think John Fuller did anything differently than any of the other schools in SAU 9.
“Maybe it was our lucky day. It’s one day, one moment in time and we do so many other assessments on a daily basis.”
In English Language Arts proficiency under the Statewide Assessment System, the state average went from 56 percent to 52 in 2021.
In 2019, Conway Elementary was at 43 percent proficiency but dropped to 32 percent in 2021; John Fuller was 48 percent but went up to 61 percent in 2021; Pine Tree dropped from 56 percent proficient to 35 percent.
Jackson Grammar School basically stayed level, from 66 percent in 2019 to 65 percent, and Josiah Bartlett was at 66 percent but fell to 55 percent. Kennett Middle went from 37 percent in 2019 to 44 percent in 2021.
In math, the state average proficiency was 38 percent in 2021, down from 48 percent in 2019.
In math, Conway Elementary was 43 percent proficient in 2019 but dropped to 15 percent in 2021. Pine Tree went from 59 percent in 2019 to 18 percent in 2021. John Fuller was 29 percent in 2019 but improved to 53 percent in 2021.
Jackson Grammar dropped from 54 percent in 2019 to 35 percent in 2021. Josiah Bartlett was at 61 percent in 2019 but fell to 32 percent in 2021. And Kennett Middle School remained steady at 22 percent in both 2019 and 2021.
“We’ve known that math has been an issue for a number of years,” said Richard, who told the board if it chose, the schools’ staff could “artificially” raise the test scores.
Tim Sorgi of Albany asked how that could be done.
“You can drill and kill kids, and teach to the test,” Richard replied. “Just like SAT tests. You can take all these practice tests beforehand, and you can get your score up, and then three weeks later, you lose that.”
“So you don’t prep the kids for the assessment tests?” Sorgi asked.
“I’m going to be real honest with you, Tim,” Richard answered. “We do, but we don’t. We haven’t done it as much. I’m just trying to be real honest and as transparent as possible. Do we pay attention to performance assessments? Yeah, I don’t think we’ve given it as much focus as we used to.”
“You describe this as a snapshot in time, as you say, that’s all it is,” Sorgi said. “It’s not if the kids are ... studying for it. I mean, it is English language arts, it’s math. It’s stuff that kids are supposed to learn in school. I guess, the natural jump would be if they’re not learning it in the classroom the way they’re supposed to, day to day, is this the manifestation of that?”
“No,” Richard said. “I’m going to tell you that we use other assessments in conjunction.”
Jerry Dougherty of Jackson pointed out a number of colleges are no longer requiring SAT scores for their applicants.
“There’s a reason why a lot of schools across the country are moving away from assessments like this,” he said. “And I think that’s a good thing in education. The question I have is, I think COVID can be one of the reasons why some of those test scores went down, but how much also has to do with the fact that we’re moving towards more competency-based assessments?”
Competency-based learning, according to teachthought.com, is “an approach to education that focuses on the student’s demonstration of desired learning outcomes as central to the learning.”
During the presentation, Richard shared the following takeaways from SAU 9 staff:
• “We need to define student achievement in SAU 9 using multiple data points to monitor growth and achievement at the student, school and SAU levels.
• “Much of what our community has identified as critical to track to mastery cannot effectively be measured by using standardized testing.
• “COVID-19 has impacted our students in many significant ways.
• “Standardized assessments only tell a piece of the story.”
Scott Grant of Bartlett pointed out: “Everyone took a state test, it’s apples for apples, and our scores have been going down quite a bit. Can you teach to the test, sure, but that’s not the point here. We need to get back to the core values of education.”
He added: “At the end of the day, we need to prepare these kids to go on in the future and have a core academic understanding of reading and math.”
Test scores at Josiah Bartlett Elementary dropped from the 90th percentile (100 is perfect) to the 28th percentile in four years, according to the DOE statewide rank position percentile. The K-5 students ranked as high as 23rd in the state in 2017, according to SchoolDigger, but slipped to 153rd in 2021.
“I think we as a board are to blame as well,” Grant said at the Jan. 4 meeting. “I’ll admit it, I wasn’t following the test scores as closely as I should have.”
He added: “This is a problem and we need to address it now.”
Jackson Grammar School was not ranked by SchoolDigger, which cited insufficient data.
Richard said he looks forward to seeing better test scores but also wants to make sure students are learning and retaining what’s taught.
“Are they better now than in September?” he said. “If we do not show growth, then I’m concerned.”
