BOCA RATON, Fla. — The story of the Jackson teenager accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl last October has wound up in the campus newspaper at the Florida college he’s attending.
A website called BocaNewsNow also reported about the case on Oct. 1.
Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson was charged in February with a felonious sexual assault that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26. Court paperwork shows he turned 18 the day before the arrest. He was released on personal recognizance.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March.
He has been attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. According to court filings from his defense team, he was ousted from a residence hall called Heritage Park Towers in July.
His attorneys are Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester.
FAU’s student paper, University Press, published a story on Hayes on Monday. The article, headlined, “Lack of housing background checks leads to alleged rapist living at HPT,” was written by the paper’s managing editor, Kendall Little.
To read the story go to tinyurl.com/2vreh69t.
Little reported that students felt there was a “lack of screening for housing applicants.”
Florida Atlantic’s interim dean of students, Audrey Pusey, said there was a box on a form that applicants are asked to check if they have a criminal record, and while the school can’t force students to answer that question, they can be removed if they don’t disclose a criminal record.
The university has not said why Hayes was asked to leave the dorm.
‘For a university that prides itself on being a safe environment for all students, it greatly disturbs me that they actively allowed a student with sexual assault charges to stay on campus and take classes. By doing this, it puts all students at risk,” Little quoted student Maddie Freshwater as saying.
“Riley should be given the opportunity to take classes remotely and not be allowed to be on the campus until the case is closed,” the student said.
Little got a reponse from one of Hayes’ attorneys.
“As we have said previously, Riley has pled not guilty because he is not guilty,” said Melone. “We will not try this case in the court of public opinion where people have already tried and convicted Riley on mere allegation. Riley very much looks forward to his real trial.”
Little said three students who didn’t want to be quoted met with Pusey and Title IX coordinator Donovan Diaz after reading about Hayes in The Conway Daily Sun.
Stacy Mosley, associate director of housing and contracts at FAU, told the student newspaper that the school doesn’t do background checks for housing purposes.
A sub-headline on Little’s story said, “The university accepted a student who has been charged with sexual assault and allowed him to live on campus. FAU doesn’t conduct background checks. There’s no way to know how many other students may also be in this situation.”
FAU officials did tell nearby FAU High School officials about Hayes, Little said, adding students feel FAU parents should also have been told about Hayes.
FAU High School is 1.2 miles from Heritage Park, according to Little.
In July, students from Generation Action, National Organization for Women, Students Demand Action, Students Demand Peace and Tau Sigma wrote the administration about their concerns about Hayes being on campus.
“While we understand the (school’s) hands are tied to a certain extent, we hope FAU takes this opportunity to establish our campus as a safe place,” the letter stated.
“Regardless of guilt or innocence, the safety of minor students and the general student body is what is most important. We would like to know what the school plans to do to reassure students that their safety is being looked after.”
Pusey was also quoted as saying federal laws like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act limit what schools can disclose about situations like this.
However, Little also cited Frank LoMonte, director of the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information, who said that FERPA only prohibits the disclosure of educational records and the administration is free to speak out on other issues.
Pusey told Little that if students want change, they need to present the administration with a “tangible action plan.”
Hayes had a non-public court hearing on pending motions over Zoom on Oct. 20, and Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius took the attorneys’ arguments under advisement. Another court date had not been scheduled.
