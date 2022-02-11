CONWAY — A Kennett High underclassman was taken into custody by Conway police at the school Friday morning after he brought a CO2 airsoft pistol into the building. It appears the juvenile was selling the gun and did not intend to harm anyone with it.
“There wasn’t a direct threat to any individuals at this time,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Friday afternoon.
Richard said the administration “received a report there may be a weapon in the building,” and “we worked pretty quickly with the Conway PD.”
Police found “an uncharged CO2 airsoft handgun on his person,” Richard said of the student.
He said the building did not need to be evacuated. He said an email went out to the parents of all the students describing the incident.
Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott of Conway said the department could not go into detail as the case involves a juvenile (a person under age 18).
“We are working collaboratively with the school to investigate the matter,” she said. “At this point, there is no reason to believe there was any threat to any individuals.”
According to the websit, FindLaw, “Airsoft guns are best compared to BB or pellet guns that are often manufactured to look just like real machine guns, rifles and handguns. Airsoft guns usually fire pellets via gas, spring or electrical systems, and are used for paintball-style gaming, target practice, firearms training and as movie props.”
The site added: “While Airsoft guns are often considered toys, the reality is that they are projectile weapons capable of inflicting harm. According to one study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2005 approximately 19,675 non-powder gun injuries were treated in United States emergency rooms. Of these injuries, 71 percent involved individuals (age) 20 or under.”
According to FindLaw, “individuals in the U.S. must be 18 years of age or older to purchase an Airsoft gun. On the other hand, Airsoft guns are not classified as firearms and are legal for use by all ages under federal law. However, some municipalities and states place restrictions on Airsoft guns.” New Hampshire does not have any restrictions."
