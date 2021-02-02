CONWAY — Is Mother Nature making up for lost time?
After two months of below-average snowfall, February is already shaping up to be the snowiest month of the season after Winter Storm Orlena dumped nearly a foot of snow on the Mount Washington Valley from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. Along with the snow came gusts of more than 30 mph in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to the Weather Channel, Winter Storm Orlena walloped parts of California last week before making its way east. “This storm guided a long plume of Pacific moisture called an atmospheric river into California,” it said.
Orlena then became the first storm in five years to bring a foot or more of snowfall to New York City.
“New York City's Central Park had a storm total of 17.2 inches late Sunday through early Tuesday,” Weather.com reported. “That makes it the 16th-heaviest snowstorm on record there dating back to 1869.”
Nazareth, Pa., received 33 inches, followed by Newton, N.J., getting 32 inches of the white stuff as of noontime Tuesday.
Locally, Orlena delivered as much snow in 18 hours of February as the area received the entire month of January. It is is the largest storm this winter, topping the 8.3 inches Winter Storm Gail delivered to us Dec. 17.
National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron measured 9.3 inches from the storm before it tailed off around 2:30 p.m.
Bergeron said North Conway received 11.3 inches of snow for January, and entered February at 22.7 inches of snow for the winter. According to the 30-year average, North Conway gets around 38 inches of snow heading into the shortest month of the year.
Eversource, the New Hampshire Electric-Coop and Central Maine Power reported only a handful of outages and none in Carroll County or western Maine.
Orlena led to a snow day for students and staff in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72.
Superintendents Kevin Richard of SAU 9, Meredith Nadeau of SAU 13 and Jay Robinson of MSAD 72 made the decision to cancel school Monday night, posting the news on their respective websites.
Tuesday marked the first snow day of the school year for SAU 9, which covers Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree, along with Josiah Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School.
“This was a pretty easy storm to make the call on,” Richard said by phone Tuesday. “After looking at everything and talking with Meredith and Jay, it made the most sense to have a full-fledged snow day. I think we all could use a good old-fashioned snow day with no remote instruction or blizzard bags,” Richard said. “Let the kids have a day to get out and play in this.”
Police departments reported no major accidents and praised citizens for staying home at the height of the storm.
”At the county, there have been a few cars off the road but nothing really to speak of that is storm-related at this point." said Lt. Michael Santuccio of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said the town had "no major crashes, slide-offs or traffic tie-ups."
He said canceling school helped reduce traffic. Perley said road crews have kept the roads in fairly good condition.
Troop E (based in Tamworth) has had only one report of a vehicle off the road as of 1 p.m., according to State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty. "That vehicle was on Eaton Road in Freedom and the operator was able to get it unstuck and there was no damage or injury.”
"So far so good!" reported Madison Police Chief Bob King. "No incidents to report yet."
“Chief (Chris) Keaton said Bartlett has not had anything to report,” said Bartlett Police Administrative Assistant Betsy Rand, “but I report that we are happy to see the snowmaking things better for the cross-country and downhill skiers and boarders.”
As of 1 p.m. Brookline and Atkinson were the snowfall co-leaders in the state with 16 inches of snow, followed by Salem, 15.5 inches, and Pelham, 15 inches.
In Carroll County, Madison had received a foot by noontime; Albany, 10 inches; North Conway, 9.3; Bartlett, 8 inches; and Jackson, 7.3 inches.
For those who like winter, it looks like you’ll still have a few more weeks to enjoy it.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning and, as legend holds, that means six additional weeks of heavy coats and mittens as winter will continue.
“Phil was awakened at 7:25 a.m. and made his prediction in front of about 16 members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club at Gobbler's Knob,” according to CNN.
According to CNN, the groundhog has reportedly seen his shadow 104 times, and not seen his shadow only 20 times." Statistically speaking, Phil has been correct in his forecasts about 50 percent of the time in the last 10 years.”
Weather Underground is predicting two more shots of snow this week. On Friday, 1-3 inches is projected into evening, while Sunday night we are due to get 3-5 inches.
