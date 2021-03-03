CONWAY — Conway Planning Board alternate Steve Steiner, a commercial Realtor, said this week he is getting pushback from a local Realtors association over his opposition to the 105,386-square-foot hotel being proposed by developers for a 3.66-acre site in Intervale.
Steiner, who also sits on the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment and is running to be a full-time planning board member, made that assertion while speaking from the audience at the planning board’s Feb. 25 meeting.
During discussion of a proposed cell tower that was approved off Artist Falls Road, Steiner rose to say he understands the challenges board members face when trying to strike a balance between what the regulations allow and maintaining the area’s scenic beauty.
Steiner said he is facing flak from the White Mountain Board of Realtors for his opposition to the proposed 105-room Viewpoint Hotel that came before the board Feb. 11.
“You know I’m against the hotel up in Intervale. I’m listening to this going crazy in my seat,” he said, directing his comments to Steve Porter, who is selectmen’s representative to the planning board. Porter, along with Sarah Frechette, voted against the project that was approved 7-2.
Steiner, who had spoke in favor of the cell tower project as a private citizen, told Porter: “I understand where you’re coming from, Steve, because I have the same point (regarding the visual impact and size of the proposed hotel) and now I’m getting slammed by the Realtor organization saying I’m not doing my job.”
“That why I don’t work for real estate,” interjected Porter, manager of the meat department at Grant’s Shop 'n' Save in Glen.
At the planning board’s Feb. 11 session, Steiner, who sat in for an absent Sarah Frechette, said, “When I look at (the proposed Junge’s Motel replacement project), you’re on the strip with like buildings. This doesn’t fit, and I’m not going to support this … It doesn’t belong in our community at this location, so I’m voting no.”
Site-plan review on the hotel was continued to Feb. 25 meeting but was continued again to March 25 at the applicant’s request after abutters in the Mountain View subdvision behind the site delivered a nuisance complaint to the board.
In a follow-up interview, Steiner was asked about his reference to pushback from the White Mountain Board of Realtors, something WMBR President Paul Mayer categorically denied.
Steiner said Mayer had circulated a letter last month to members after the Feb. 11 planning board meeting. In it, Mayer asked Realtors to consider running for office, specifically, the planning board, which Steiner took as a shot at himself and fellow Realtor/planning board member Bill Barbin.
“That’s how it came across to me,” Steiner told the Sun.
In his letter to membership, Mayer wrote, “The Conway Planning Board has three openings to be filled this year. I would request that all Realtors who are Conway residents consider running for these positions. The Planning Board would benefit from someone who has experience in real estate and understands and protects property rights.
“So many of the issues we as Realtors deal with, from affordable housing, restrictive zoning, density, short term rentals and most recently the proposed Interval Hotel project, go through the Planning Board," Mayer continued.
"In the past, Conway was always held up as the best town to work with, because they strictly follow town regulations with very few ‘gray areas’ to navigate. But recently more arbitrary opinions are being voiced, making it more difficult to plan for development or expansion of both residential and commercial property, adding unnecessary cost and delays.
“As Realtors we support a level playing field and clear regulations that apply equally to all property owners. The recent example of the Intervale Hotel was clearly mishandled. There were things said and done in that meeting that were contrary to our ordinances and codes," Mayer continued.
"HEB Engineering submitted a plan that met current zoning and code. The Planning Board has the authority to add the 50-foot buffer but cannot dismiss or fail to approve a project based on gut feelings or whether they like it. This is not an acceptable practice. What protects our property and what allows us to make changes to our property is defined in the codes for the Town of Conway."
Contacted this week, Mayer said the letter was not directed at Steiner but was a call-out for Realtors to step up and serve.
“The letter was not just written by me — a couple of us on the executive committee got together when an article appeared in the paper that day about the filing period and we said we needed to get more Realtors out there," Mayer told the Sun.
"We also have a Realtor (Chris McAleer, who also serves as a Democratic state rep for Jackson) on the Jackson Planning Board,” Mayer said, adding that the board has not taken a stand on the hotel project but that in general the 170-member organization strives to promote property rights.
Steiner, who owns and operates Whitehill Estates and Homes Realty, is not convinced.
“You’ve got two people (me and Bill) who have basically been serving on the planning board for awhile in one capacity or the other — and then (Mayer) writes that letter to the membership and says what he says about how the ‘planning board has drifted off and is doing things they shouldn’t be doing?’ Read between the lines.”
Barbin, who is up for re-election in 2022, took a different view.
“My reaction to the Board of Realtors’ letter is that it was a call to action to get Realtors to run,” said Barbin.
On the hotel project, Barbin said he has a personal opinion but that he has a professional obligation to follow the rules. He says he serves the community as a citizen and not as a Realtor.
Besides Steiner, also vying for the two open three-year seats are incumbent chair Steve Hartmann, incumbent vice chair Ben Colbath and challenger Ted Phillips.
Running to fill the two-year seat being vacated by Earl Sires IV are Eliza Grant and Ray Shakir, who is another planning board alternate.
