CONWAY — With just three days left for candidates to throw their hats into the political ring for town and school offices, there are still a few positions that remain open. A little snow on Tuesday did not deter Matt Stearns from becoming the third person to sign up for one of the three three-year seats on the school board.
Most of those filing are incumbents seeking re-election. Ten of the 15 people who signed up for either a town or school office are incumbents.
The filing deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. at the town hall.
There is just one contested race so far for two selectman seats, both three-year terms. Incumbents Mary Carey Seavey is seeking a fifth term, and David Weathers, who has served for 22 years, filed last Friday. They are joined on the ballot by Ryan Shepard, a political newcomer who signed up on opening day last Wednesday.
Stearns was one of seven candidates to offer to fill a vacant seat on the board in October 2021 when Courtney Burke stepped down. He is vying once again for a school seat along with Mike DiGegorio, who was appointed last September by selectmen after Jessica Whitelaw stepped down, and Amy Snow, who worked in the Conway School District for 15 years and was president of the Conway Education Support Personnel union for five years.
“We need someone who can be cohesive with the board and catch up quickly, and I believe I can jump in and hit the ground running,” Stearns, who lives in Center Conway, said in an interview in 2021 for the seat.
Incumbents Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli is finishing up her third three-year term and Mosca his second.
In addition to the two selectman seats, a three-year term on the police commission is opening (Rodney King, who has served four terms, has filed again).
Police commissioners must be residents of the town for at least five years immediately preceding their election and can’t hold nor be a candidate for another political office of the town during their term.
Two three-year seats are open on the planning board but incumbents Allie Byers and Eliza Grant both have signed up again.
Five seats are opening on the municipal budget committee with four three-year terms and a two-year term. Incumbents Peter Donohoe and David Jensen have re-upped, while Mike Lacey is offering to fill a three-year seat. Fellow incumbent Jim LeFebvre said Monday he intends to run again. There is a seat vacated by Erik Corbett, who resigned last September and also a vacant two-year seat.
State law prohibits full-time town or school district employees from serving on the budget committee.
Jeanne Wright has filed for one of the two three-year library trustee seats that are opening. Incumbents are Ashley Danforth and Ellin Leonard.
Incumbent Chris Meier signed up for a two-year term as moderator.
No one has filed for the three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (currently vacant).
On the school slate, besides the three school board seats, incumbent Mary-Anne Lane filed for a two-year term as treasurer.
There are also two-year terms for school moderator (Doug Burnell, incumbent) and school clerk (Mike King, incumbent).
The deliberative portion of town meeting is Monday, March 6, and deliberative school meeting is Wednesday, March 8, both taking place at 7 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town voting will be on April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
