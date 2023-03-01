Matt Seearns files for school board

Matt Stearns filed for a three-year seat on the Conway School Board on Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — With just three days left for candidates to throw their hats into the political ring for town and school offices, there are still a few positions that remain open. A little snow on Tuesday did not deter Matt Stearns from becoming the third person to sign up for one of the three three-year seats on the school board.

Most of those filing are incumbents seeking re-election. Ten of the 15 people who signed up for either a town or school office are incumbents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.