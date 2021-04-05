CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that the state will host a by-appointment only mass vaccination site Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The site will not be open to walk-in appointments. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule in VINI (Vaccination & Immunication Network Interface).
“Following a historic week of registration and scheduling for vaccine appointments, which expanded eligibility to all N.H. residents (age) 16+ last week, New Hampshire continues to move forward in getting doses into arms at a record pace,” said Sununu.
“This weekend is another opportunity for thousands of Granite Staters to be vaccinated as quickly as possible."
The state hopes to vaccinate 12,000 individuals at the Speedway this weekend.
The state has already alerted by text and email notification those individuals who earlier qualified due to medical vulnerabilities or who are age 50+ and have not yet scheduled an appointment, or currently have an appointment scheduled in late April or beyond.
At this time, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only vaccine offered to those who opt to participate in the Speedway mass vaccination site this weekend.
The Pfizer vaccine will not be available at this location, and therefore, 16- and 17-year-olds are not eligible to be vaccinated at this location.
The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through their VINI account. Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at the Super Site on Saturday or Sunday in their VINI account. To find the location, individuals should search the ZIP code 03307 for Loudon.
