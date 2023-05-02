CONWAY — With short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick’s victory in the New Hampshire Supreme Court over the town of Conway on Tuesday, STR owners can continue to rent their properties, at least until the town decides to regulate them. One thing that’s not clear is the implications of the recent town vote to change a definition that was central to the case. Regardless, the town has been marching in the direction of regulating STRs for months.
“I believe the court got it right,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau. “It is now time to inspect for life safety, register to keep track of them and move on with the whole mess.”
Reached after the ruling, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said he “anticipated” this outcome.
“We just got it like you just got it,” said DegliAngeli, adding the selectmen would need to take the ruling up at their next meeting.
The town has the right to file for a rehearing within 10 days of the May 2 opinion.
Kudrick didn’t respond to a request for comment.
However, David Cavanaugh, president of the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Renters, hailed the decision.
“I am very proud of Scott Kudrick and our association’s effort to protect personal property rights, “ said Cavanaugh. “Hundreds of locals directly benefit from good-paying jobs associated with STRs here in the valley.” Cavanaugh doesn’t see that the new dwelling unit definition would inhibit STRs from being rented.
“There is no language in the dwelling definition that would prevent an STR in a residential zone,” said Cavanaugh. “Of course, if there was language to prohibit STRs, all existing STRs would be grandfathered.”
On Jan. 26, the planning board held a hearing on its then-proposed residential dwelling unit definition. Planning board members said the change is not related to the court case, just that they wanted to ”update” and “clarify” the town ordinances.
Voters also approved the operating budget, which includes money for expanding the building department to allow licensing of short-term rentals and inspections of property.
DegliAngeli said the hiring process will continue. Before the ruling, the selectmen set the town on a course of regulating STRs in commercial zones.
“I guess regulation will go forward such that (short-term renting) is done safely and correctly” said DegliAngeli.
In a phone interview in November, Town Manager John Eastman, who is on vacation this week, said if the court decided STRs are legal in the residential zone, then the town would seek to regulate them there.
Town of Conway v Kudrick was heard before the state Supreme Court on Nov. 15. Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield of Portsmouth and Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, represented Conway and Matthew Johnson and Solal Wanstock of Devine Millimet of Manchester represented Kudrick.
Justice Patrick Donovan wrote the opinion with Gary Hicks, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi and chief Justice Gordon McDonald concurring. Justice James Bassett dissented.
The question before the court was whether or not the Conway Zoning Ordinance allows non-owner-occupied STRs in residential districts.
In agreeing with Kudrick, the justices made it clear the ruling is based on the language of Conway’s ordinance and Donovan quoted Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, whose January 2022 decision the town appealed.
“It is the role of the Legislature and municipal authorities, not the courts, to consider any policy concerns related to STRs,” said Donovan. “Currently, many municipal ordinances do not clearly address STRs, and, as the trial court recognized, until they do, we ‘will make decisions based on the language of the ordinances in effect, even if the results vary from one municipality to the next.’”
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes were permitted in town.
In June 2021, selectmen filed for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick. Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January 2022, saying STRs fit within the definition of residential dwelling unit “and thus need not be owner-occupied in residential zones.”
Kudrick said properties meet the definition: “a single unit, providing complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
The town claimed “living as a household” demands a level of stability in occupying a residential dwelling unit, but four out of five justices disagreed.
“When considering the meaning of the phrase ‘living as a household’ within the context of the entire definition of ‘residential/dwelling unit; however, we conclude that the phrase refers to a group of individuals who live together under the same roof, regardless of duration,” said Donovan. “In contrast to the ordinance considered in Working Stiff Partners, the (Conway Zoning Ordinance) definition of “residential/dwelling unit” does not expressly exclude transient occupancies or impose any durational requirement.
Bassett, however, wrote in his dissent that he agreed with the town.
“The phrase (living as a household) incorporates a relational and durational component that the court’s construction disregards,” said Bassett. “Otherwise, every group of three or four persons dining together in a restaurant would be deemed to be ‘living as a household.’ That is nonsensical.”
Hantz Marconi and MacDonald responded: “A sandwich shop is used as a sandwich shop whether the shop is open seasonally, for a few hours a day, or for only several days a week.”
Cavanaugh summarized why he feels the ruling is so important.
First, the court shot down the argument that Conway’s zoning which includes ‘living as a household’ requires a group of people to be related, or their main domicile, to stay in a residential zone, said Cavanaugh. “Second, they made it clear that STRs are a residential use, not a commercial use. Third, they stated a town cannot limit the duration of a legitimate use. Basically, if you can rent a home for a year, you can rent for a day and a town can’t limit the number of days a year the property is used. Finally, regarding the town’s attempting to use zoning to regulate or ban STRs, the court highlighted case law that said, ‘Because zoning ordinances are in derogation of private property rights, they must be construed narrowly in favor of the property owner, and any ambiguity is resolved in favor of the landowner.’ In short, before you use zoning to take away a property owner’s rights, you better be careful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.