DURHAM — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 among individuals associated with Theta Chi fraternity, located at 5 Strafford Ave., Durham. To date, 11 people with COVID-19 have been identified who have been at the fraternity.
Any individuals who visited Theta Chi fraternity since the end of August may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-observe for illness and seek testing.
Guidance for self-observation is available at: dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/self-observation-covid.pdf.
Students who may have been exposed can access testing through the University of New Hampshire. Perople not associated with the university can access testing through multiple testing options available throughout the state: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/testing-guidance.htm
For those without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at https://business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19testing.
Meanwhile, DHHS announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday, a woman from Hillsborough County over the age of 60.
There have now been 7,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (3), Carroll (3), Strafford (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (1).
The municipalities with the highest number of current cases are Manchester (35), Durham (29), Brentwood (11), Salem (11) and Bedford (10). There are a total of 248 current cases.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities. People can protect themselves and help prevent further infections in our communities by:
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Avoiding close contact with others. When outside your home, keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others. This is known as social distancing.
Wearing a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.
Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Staying home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information on COVID-19 in NH, go to nh.gov/covid19/.
