CONWAY — While Effingham is the only town in Governor Wentworth Regional School District that is delaying its vote, several towns in SAU 9 are moving their elections from March to the spring, but many are staying with their traditional voting dates.
SAU 9
• Bartlett: Town voting will take place in May, following annual school meeting March 2 at Josiah Bartlett School. School budgets and articles will be final on March 2, but the school board will not be able to reorganize until after the May election.
• Conway: Voting day will be on April 13, as usual, following deliberative school meeting March 3, both at Kennett High School.
• Jackson: Town voting will take place in April following annual school meeting March 4. Same situation as Bartlett, budget will be final but awaiting election results.
• Hart's Location: School and town voting will take place March 9 at Josiah Bartlett School.
• Albany: Annual School District meeting will be March 9 at Kennett Middle School with voting that day. Their town meeting will be at a later date.
• Chatham: Annual School District meeting and voting will take place on March 9 at their town hall.
• Eaton: Annual School District meeting and vote on March 9 at their town hall.
"All SAU 9 school districts have scheduled annual meetings for in-person meetings on their regularly scheduled times," said Superintendent Kevin Richard. "Locations have been moved to accommodate more physical distancing.
"Some towns have moved out their voting days into later spring. Yes, this is a confusing time for all and community members will need to pay attention to their town officials as to when and where they are voting," Richard said.
SAU 13
According to School Superintendent Meredith Nadeau, Madison School District is to hold its vote with the town in May. Freedom and Tamworth will hold school district meetings in-person March 8 and March 3, respectively. Freedom is scheduled to vote March 9 at Freedom Elementary School. Tamworth is considering postponing the town election until May, so the election of school board members would happen then.
"I agree with Kevin that citizens in each of our towns will need to closely follow the local decisions with respect to where and when to vote," said Nadeau.
