Backpack giveaway horizontal 8-12-22

Helping out at the ninth annual North Country Cares' Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway in North Conway Aug. 12 were (from left) board president Holly Sares, executive director Emily Smith-Mossman and board member Dede Frost. They note they still have backpacks left with school supplies and toiletries and that the Revolving Closet has lots of back-to-school clothing for those aged 12-18. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — The turnout for this year’s annual Back-to-School Giveaway was bigger than last year but smaller than previous years; however, it was deemed a success by organizers.

Held in the parking lot behind the First Church of Christ, Congregational of North Conway from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12, it was the ninth such annual event organized by North Country Cares Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman and fellow board members and volunteers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.