Helping out at the ninth annual North Country Cares' Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway in North Conway Aug. 12 were (from left) board president Holly Sares, executive director Emily Smith-Mossman and board member Dede Frost. They note they still have backpacks left with school supplies and toiletries and that the Revolving Closet has lots of back-to-school clothing for those aged 12-18. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — The turnout for this year’s annual Back-to-School Giveaway was bigger than last year but smaller than previous years; however, it was deemed a success by organizers.
Held in the parking lot behind the First Church of Christ, Congregational of North Conway from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12, it was the ninth such annual event organized by North Country Cares Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman and fellow board members and volunteers.
“To me it was a success regardless because if you help just one person it’s a success is how I see it,” said Smith-Mossman, 42, who started the effort with husband Greg Mossman and sister Katie nine years ago as a way to help youngsters who needed school clothes and supplies.
It has grown over the years with the help of North Country Cares board President Holly Sares and members Amy Edmunds, Sherry Hodgdon, John Dembinski, Dede Frost and Kay Frechette, Hodgdon’s energetic 92-year-oldmother.
Local activist Catalina Kirsch volunteered for the day. Helping pack backpacks with school supplies, along with toiletries and clothing, the night before was Nico Mossman, 15, daughter of Greg Mossman and Smith-Mossman. Also helping was volunteer Gretchen Wolger.
Usually, the giveaway hands out 250 backpacks. Last year saw only 125 takers. This year’s saw 165-175 backpacks given out.
“We still have backpacks available. If anybody would like a backpack, give us a call. They have school supplies and toiletries,” said Sares. “We have great back-to-school clothing, so we encourage everyone to stop by.”
The clothing came from The Revolving Closet, a free boutique open the first and third Sunday of every month from 2-5 p.m. and also by appointment by calling Smith-Mossman at (603) 662-3443 or Sares at (603) 520-6274.
North Country Cares hosts a parents’ shopping night.
