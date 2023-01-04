CONWAY — Last month, residents of North Conway’s Echo Acres — a community of about 35 households — complained to selectmen about the constant traffic going in and out of the 99 Restaurant and Dunkin Donuts, two businesses that straddle their access to Route 16.
On Tuesday, the town engineer said he has found a state funded program to address the issue, and selectmen did a U-Turn on pursuing closure of the businesses’ Route 16 access.
Echo Acres Road is sandwiched between Dunkin Donuts to the north and 99 Restaurant to the south, both of which have access from the road.
Echo Acres Association President John Dion and resident Adam Leiser told selectmen that drivers are making “illegal” left turns into those properties from northbound traffic, which creates a safety hazard.
Selectman John Colbath said he looked at the businesses and found that left turns in are not actually illegal. “We have voted to take or close the driveway there, and I think that taking is going to be prohibitively expensive,” said Colbath.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli looked into the issue, too, and said the state is seeking applications for its road safety audit program.
DegliAngeli said the Echo Acres Route 16 intersection would be a good candidate. “This is an area that we think might be problematic,” said DegliAngeli. “Let’s audit it.”
He ran that past Department of Transportation Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance Administrator Bill Watson, and Watson said the application would likely score highly.
Possible outcomes could be that a light could be deemed necessary; the driveways could be reconfigured; new striping and more signage could be added; or all the above could happen. A roundabout wouldn’t work because it would take a large land-taking.
Asked by Chairman Dave Weathers how long such a project would take, DegliAngeli said the state is so understaffed that it’s hard to predict.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services, appeared at the meeting, representing Brian Fram, who owns the property where Dunkin Donuts sits.
“I would really support entering this thing (intersection issues) into the program that Paul has made reference to,” said Bergeron.
Bergeron said there is a “do not enter” sign next to the Route 16 exit of Dunkin Donuts, and another could be placed in the “pork chop” island that divides the exit from the entrance. He suggested another sign could be placed in the pork chop to tell drivers not to turn in from Route 16.
“I think we could make some pretty significant improvements very quickly by improving some signage,” said Bergeron, who added that Fram wants to reconfigure the whole property, which will come before the planning board at some point.
Bergeron added he would like to see a safety audit done at Intervale Cross Road and Route 16. He thinks a hotel proposed to be built in that area could change how that intersection works.
DegliAngeli said the Intervale Cross Road intersection is to be addressed in the state’s Ten Year Highway Plan.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said he looked at the 99 Restaurant entrance and saw a lighted “enter” sign pointing to an entrance that Echo Acres residents said shouldn’t be used. “I think some signage might be in order,” said Thibodeau.
DegliAngeli said he didn’t think signage would help because cars would still be able to come in from the north. DOT’s intent when it constructed that part of Route 16 was that the 16 driveway would allow southbound traffic to turn into the businesses and this was based on the now defunct Conway bypass being built.
The bigger issue, according to DegliAngli, is when the line to use the Dunkin drive-thru spills into the highway.
“That queue for the drive-thru has cars backed up to the north on the Route 16 southbound lane and has cars backed up to the south on the center turn lane, because they’re preparing to make that left turn,” said DegliAngeli. “And then folks are trying to come and go to their homes on the Echo Acres intersection.There’s overlap and confusion, there’s people who are trying to continue on their way.”
Bergeron added COVID created more demand on the drive-thru. He said Dunkin Donuts wants double drive-thrus at their restaurants, and that will take a major reconfiguration at the site.
Selectmen voted 4-0 to rescind their motion from the previous meeting to pursue closing the driveways. Then they voted 4-0 to allow DegliAngeli’s safety audit application to move forward.
A few Echo Acres residents attended the meeting. Echo Acres Association’s Dion was pleased with the result. “It’s going to be the best for all parties,” said Dion of the resolution.
