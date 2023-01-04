CONWAY — Last month, residents of North Conway’s Echo Acres — a community of about 35 households — complained to selectmen about the constant traffic going in and out of the 99 Restaurant and Dunkin Donuts, two businesses that straddle their access to Route 16.

On Tuesday, the town engineer said he has found a state funded program to address the issue, and selectmen did a U-Turn on pursuing closure of the businesses’ Route 16 access.

