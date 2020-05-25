CONWAY — A small crowd of about 30 people gathered under blue skies Monday morning to honor the fallen during this year’s socially distanced Memorial Day observance.
It was just the way organizers wanted it.
In Saturday’s Sun, American Legion Post 46 Cmdr. Philip Vasington, a Marine Corps veteran, said he had hoped for a “quiet event” with a small crowd to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that’s pretty much what happened on the field behind the Legion on Tasker Hill Road in Center Conway.
“We’re here today to pay respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Vasington said. “They were unable to come home, they are unable to be here, but we are keeping them in our hearts and our minds and keeping their memories alive.”
With that, the group went into the Pledge of the Allegiance and the National Anthem. St. Margaret’s of Scotland Church Deaconess Tracy Gardner played the keyboard.
The Rev. Jeffrey Monroe, a captain in the Merchant Marine, offered a prayer of thanks for all those who died in the service of their country.
In his commander’s address, Vasington made mention of the pandemic and said although this is a “hard time,” the U.S. will persevere, just as it has through other crises like the world wars it was engaged in.
“We haven’t been stopped, and we will not be stopped,” said Vasington. “This will pass as all troubles pass.”
The keynote speaker was Joe Evans of North Conway, who recalled his experience of being a post commander at American Legion Post 9 in Derry years ago and attending Memorial Day services in 2001 just months before the terrorist attacks.
That was the first time Americans had felt the effects of war on America’s own soil, he said. But this year there is another enemy on American soil: the cornonavirus.
“The current enemy that we are fighting isn’t taking the lives of our military personnel fighting on foreign soil but our everyday citizens fighting on the front lines right here in our own country,” said Evans.
“So this Memorial Day, I would like to honor all the doctors, nurses, first responders and all the other citizens putting themselves in harm’s way defending us from our newest enemy. To all of them, I give my sincerest thanks.”
After a rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” Monroe asked attendees to participate in a candle-lighting ceremony.
“This is an interesting ceremony that we do at St. Margaret’s twice a year,” Monroe explained. “And we figured it would be a good day to do it here as well working under the assumption the wind won’t blow out the candle.”
Monroe invited any participant who wished to light a candle in the memory of a service member who had passed away.
A lit candle in a votive holder was on a table. Each person used that flame to light a candle, which was placed in a pan that was half-filled with sand. About eight people took the opportunity to light a candle, while Gardner played her keyboard and Monroe rang a bell.
Sgt. Jack Poirier of Albany (USAF Ret) gave a prayer for the Navy, Marines, Army, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and emergency responders (fire, EMS and police).
“Lord, you are our ultimate protector, and these men and women are blessed to serve you,” said Poirier. “Your protection often comes through those who are placed in these roles. We are humbled by the sacrifices made by these men and women and their families — sacrifices sometimes beyond what any of us would imagine.”
Poirier went on to pray for the well-being of these men and woman and their families., Monroe gave a closing benediction, and Stacy Sand played taps on the trumpet.
The North Conway Cemetery was set to host observances put on by American Legion Post 95, and in Maine, Fryeburg/Lovell Memorial VFW Post 6783 was slated to have wreath-layings in Lovell and in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.