CONWAY — About 20 people participated in a 2.5-mile peace march from Redstone to North Conway’s Schouler Park Monday in honor of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-68), whose birthday was observed Monday as a national holiday.
At noon, the group started at Eagles Way and made their way up North-South Road before turning west onto Mountain Valley Mall Boulevard and then north onto the Route 16 sidewalk, reaching Schouler Park at 1:06 p.m.
Many passing vehicles tooted their horns in support.
The marchers carried signs bearing such messages as “Wage Love” and “Peace be with You.” Another showed a trail marker summit sign similar to what one sees atop Mount Washington, saying “No Room for Hate up Here: 6,288 feet — 1,917 meters.”
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, who provided traffic pedestrian crossing assistance at the start of the procession, said there were no incidents.
The 20 marchers were joined by four other peace advocates once they reached the park for a 45-minute ceremony, presided over by John Skelton, Jamie Gemmiti and Andy Davis of the newly formed group Being Peace Mount Washington Valley, which sponsored the march.
They are also sponsoring a peace vigil beginning at 10 a.m. in Schouler Park on Wednesday.
In addition to Monday being the MLK Jr. holiday, many of those interviewed said it was important to spread peace in the wake of violence at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.
“This is to open people’s eyes on both sides and to give hope to our country,” said Tina Craig of Albany.
“After all of the racial strife and what happened in Washington two weeks ago, let alone the (BLM riots and other incidents), it’s important to move on. We’re been marching for peace since the ‘60s,” said Candy Chaplin of Intervale.
Heather MacLeod, a self-proclaimed “Peace Frog” from Brownfield, Maine, said she made the signs used by many of the participants with her husband, Joe Keller.
“It’s important to speak for peace,” she said.
At the start of Monday's march, Gemmiti, who recently stepped down from his post as photographer for The Conway Daily Sun, spoke about peace and humility.
“We should be very humble to be representing this ideal, and it’s way bigger and way more powerful than we can imagine … We have peace here and we can share it,” he told participants gathered at Eagles Way.
At the park, Davis, co-director of the World Fellowship Center in Albany, spoke about King’s legacy and message.
In an interview afterward, he said of Dr. King: "He didn’t shy away from conflict — he called himself an ‘extremist for love’ to distinguish himself from those who centered their message around hate."
At the park, Larry Garland of Jackson said he felt compelled to be there to show his support for racial justice and nonviolence, particularly after the incidents in the nation's capital of the past month.
“I can’t think of anywhere I would rather be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day than here, expressing support for peace,” said Garland.
Asked if he has any concerns about potential blowback from any right wing groups concerning Wednesday’s planned peace vigil in the park, Chief Mattei said, “No, I do not expect any trouble. Everyone has been respectful. we had some demonstrations and protests earlier in the year and it was very peaceful and I would expect the same for something like this.”
At the end of the ceremony, Skelton led all in a moment of silence.
The Wednesday schedule calls for the meditation period to end at 11:35 a.m., with formal events ending at 11:45 a.m. to give people time to disperse to be able to watch in their homes the televised inaugural events in Washington, D.C. set for 12 noon.
“We ask people to attend for whatever time their schedule allows,” said Skelton.
For more information, email Skelton at shinjo0227@yahoo.com or go to beingpeacemwv.org.
