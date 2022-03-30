CONWAY — Conway Recreation Department’s summer camp scholarships got a big boost from a recent online auction of two Skimobile cars donated by Margaret and Sut Marshall of Friends of Conway Rec.
The online auction ran from Feb. 21-March 21.
The auction raised $20,000 to go toward the Rec Center’s summer camp scholarships, with Selectman John Colbath — who serves on the Friends of Conway Rec board — kicking in $800 to reach the stated $20,000 target after bids had been received for the red car totaling $9,100 and the other one, which was green, getting a top bid of $10,100.
“The goal was to raise $10,000 for each car, so I made my contribution to make it an even $20,000 in total,” said Colbath when Conway Recreation Center Director John Eastman reported the results to selectmen at their weekly meeting March 22.
Speaking to selectmen, Eastman praised his staff, especially Assistant Rec Director Mike Lane and Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner for running the auction and to the Marshalls and to Colbath, as well as to all who made bids, saying that in the final hours, “It turned into quite the bidding war!”
In response to a question from Colbath, Eastman — who is to succeed Tom Holmes as town manager — said that 38 percent of children attending the summer camps are on scholarship.
Buyers of the cars were Alexis Garrant, 37, of Hampton Falls, who with her husband, Rob, owns a second home in Bartlett, and Jeff Carter, 50, of Wakefield, Mass., who owns a vacation home in North Conway.
Alexis told the Sun that she bought the green car as a surprise gift for her husband, Rob Garrant.
“After coming up to Conway to get the Skimobile car, I texted my husband when I got close to home to ask where he was and what he was doing. Then I pulled up with it on the back of the truck, and he just gave me this look — and then he was very happy to see it,” said Alexis.
She said they often ski at Cranmore, but she never got to ride the Skimobile as a kid when it was in operation. Built by local inventor George Morton and opened in December 1938, the Skimobile was in operation through the 1987-88 season and was dismantled in 1990, after which the cars were auctioned off.
Carter, who bought the red car, is an IT specialist in Massachusetts who also works for Cranmore as a snow groomer when he’s up north.
“I was very excited to get the Skimobile car because I learned to ski at Cranmore and rode the Skimobile as a kid. I think it’s important that it will stay in the valley. I’m a Cranmore ski history collector and needless to say, this is the gem of that collection now,” said Carter, who has already moved the red car into the center of his living room at his North Conway home.
Contacted this week, Marshall said that he had bought three Skimobile cars “30 years ago at auction” for his and Margaret’s three children, only one of whom now lives locally — so they decided to donate two cars to be sold at auction to raise funds for the summer scholarships.
“Margaret and I just wanted to help out the Rec Center’s summer camp scholarships. This isn’t going to goalposts or anything like that — it’s going for the kids,” said Marshall, who with his wife have been longtime benefactors to the town and after whom the Marshall Gym is named at the Conway Rec Center.
In a follow-up interview, Lane joined John Eastman and Colbath in expressing the Rec Center’s gratitude to the Marshalls and all the bidders, and gave special credit to Wagner for her stewardship of the online bidding.
“Lynore did a great job,” said Lane
He said registration for this year’s summer camp began in February and there has been a strong response of kids registering for the eight-week summer program, which starts June 20 and runs through Aug. 12.
“Registration began Feb. 1 and we are already about halfway there to last year’s numbers, which was a record year of 5,851 attendance numbers, which shattered the previous record,” said Lane, noting that in 2020 during the first summer of the pandemic, the center was one of the first summer camp entities in the state to reopen and recorded 4,404 visits over the course of that summer.
For more information, go to conwaynh.myrec.com.
