BARTLETT — Cross-country ski touring centers enjoyed strong demand last season and that trend is expected to continue this season as outdoors enthusiasts head to the tracks and trails on snowshoes and skis.
• Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett offers 60 kilometers of scenic touring along the Saco River withtrails on either side of Albany Brook and always excellent grooming.
Doug Garland notes that due to the pandemic, his family-owned and operated center due to pandemic concerns won’t be offering soups and breads and at least initially will not be opening its warming hut to guests. He said when it does seem prudent to open it, it will only be accessible to those who have been vaccinated against COVID. Those who have been vaccinated will receive a color-coded pass that will allow them access, Garland said.
But unlike last year, reservations won’t be necessary to obtain a trail pass; however, they are still required for rental equipment and lessons.
Season pass sales are recommended to lessen the need for interactions. New this year are learn-to-skate ski lesson packages of three lessons with instructor Chris Bridges. General ski lessons are offered by Sue Tuttle. Bear Notch is open weekends 10 a.m-2 p.m. for season pass, gift certificates and equipment sales. For more, go to bearnotchskitouring.com.
• Bretton Woods Ski Touring offers 100K of skiing on the grounds of the Omni Mount Washington Resort and close to the White Mountain National Forest. Enjoy classical and skate skiing as well as snowshoeing on well-groomed trails. Visit on-trail destinations including a new warming cabin on Porcupine Trail and the lift-served Mount Stickney Cabin.For more, go to brettonwoods.com
• Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, with more than 154K of terriane, is again is requiring masks of everyone indoors in the touring center or for anyone within the vicinity of the lodge. They encourage season pass sales as a way to disperse people from the lodge and discourage lingering inside other than to put on ski boots or using the restrooms.
Daily pass sales will be conducted via the primary ticket window near the patio. Ski accessories, ski clothing and waxes are sold inside; full rentals are offered as well as ski tuning. A new trail — Lee’s Connector —adds a 10K loop from the touring center that connects the Keeney and Thom’s Reach trails. For more, go to jacksonxc.org.
• Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, located at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road, offers 45K of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails along with designated trails for fat biking. It also offers a ski schol, snow tubing and the SnowCoach by reservation up the Auto Road and is home to Great Glen Outfitters retail shop.
Marketing Director Lisa McCoy said operations at Great Glen Trails and the SnowCoach will look very much like they did last winter. “We require masks in our SnowCoach vans, but they are optional (encouraged) in the main base lodge. We will not operate our cafe again this year,” said McCoy.
Nordic, Snowshoe and Fat Bike Meisters return starting Tuesday, Jan. 4. and contnus through March 1. For more, go to greatglentrails.com.
• Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center Executive director Cort Hansen says that crews have made improvements to the 45K trail system, focusing on Town of Conway-owned Whitaker Woods during the off-season.
Season passes are now on sale and resident passes are also being processed for Conway taxpayers, though for the first time since the resident pass sales were started, the price is going up from $5 to $15 for pass renewals and $25 for a first-time resident pass.
Masks in the touring center headquarters at Ragged Mountain Equipment are optional. The 32nd annual Chocolate Festival returns Feb. 27.
Other highlights include guided snowshoe walks and snowshoe yoga.
There is also designated fat bike terrain in Whitaker Woods. For more, go to mwvskitouring.org.
• The Purity Spring XC & Snowshoe Reserve in East Madison features 20K of scenic trails that wind through the forests around Purity Lake, traverse through the grounds of Purity Spring Resort and twist through tall pines in the adjacent N.H. Hoyt Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary.
Rentals are available. Fat biking on designated areas allowed. For more, go to kingpine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.