gstaad

Jackson selectmen were speechless after hearing Lets Oughten’s plans for the old Tyrol Ski Area, which will include this castle-like hotel. (COURTESY GRAPHIC)

JACKSON — Frustrated by the seemingly endless delays in getting his proposed Balsams Resort redevelopment project built, former American Ski Company ski mogul Lets B. Oughten recently purchased the long-defunct former Tyrol Ski Area in Jackson, with the sale to be closed April 1, according to Jackson Town Hall sources (thanks, Julie 1 and 2 for the hot tip!).

Oughten immediately announced plans (pending approvals from the Jackson Planning Board) to build a 20-person-per-car gondola that will extend from Jackson Village over Thorn Mountain to Tyrol, which has been closed since 1981.

