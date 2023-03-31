JACKSON — Frustrated by the seemingly endless delays in getting his proposed Balsams Resort redevelopment project built, former American Ski Company ski mogul Lets B. Oughten recently purchased the long-defunct former Tyrol Ski Area in Jackson, with the sale to be closed April 1, according to Jackson Town Hall sources (thanks, Julie 1 and 2 for the hot tip!).
Oughten immediately announced plans (pending approvals from the Jackson Planning Board) to build a 20-person-per-car gondola that will extend from Jackson Village over Thorn Mountain to Tyrol, which has been closed since 1981.
“Tyrol was always a great little area. All it lacked was snowmaking, which led to its demise — but I figure with all the advances in technology over the years, we can extend piping and pumps from the pond in Jackson Memorial Park and/or from the Ellis and Wildcat Rivers,” said Oughten, 73, known for his visionary flair — especially when he’s off his prescribed medication.
He also said he could possibly tap into the Whitneys’ Village Inn pond at Block Mountain for snowmaking, but when asked, Block owner John Fishyera — no fan of the conglomerate age of ski areas and who according to local legend sort of named his LOSTBO Pub after Oughten — said, “Mmmmmm ... Yeah. Not likely.”
Oughten said he would look for financing from everyone, including the many former ski bums and now successful businessmen who once worked at Tyrol, including Ben “RBW XIII” Williams, who once ran the ski school and went on to be former co-owner of Horsefeathers and now operates Black Cap Grille and Barley & Salt; and Tony Ferruolo, former Tyrol management team member/operator/owner and later one of the owners of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub.
Oughten said one of his first priorities will be to bring back the infamous, notorious Sun, Sin Snow Circus, as soon as he can some old-timers to reveal just what those spring shenanigans from the ’70s were truly all about.
“Believe me, I’ve asked, but mum’s the word so far. Something about strip poker and tents — that’s all I’ve heard rumored so far, but I’m working on it,” said Oughten.
He also said he had heard of an airport in Jackson that is part of the Jackson Ski Touring Center’s trails, down by the Pitman Barn.
“I don’t know yet how big that is, because I just heard about it — but even if it’s just a landing strip, that’s a start for what I want to bring to Jackson, building up the airport and turning Tyrol into a true international resort, even bigger than Block,” said Oughten.
When asked about the proposals, Jackson selectmen were speechless.
