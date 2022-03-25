CONWAY — Phyllis Sherman of Center Conway, Zoning Board of Adjustment alternate and former longtime chair was recognized for her years of service by chair/Conway Selectman John Colbath at the end of the ZBA’s March 16 meeting.
“Phyllis started on the original planning board in the ’70s before zoning was enacted by voters,” he said. “She has been ‘the matriarch for zoning’ ever since. She served as my mentor — I was her vice chair when she stepped down as chair to serve as an alternate a few years ago,” said Colbath after the meeting,
He said he has served with Sherman for approximately 35 years. “Her clear understanding of the ordinances is amazing,” said Colbath.
Joining Colbath in a round of applause were vice chair Andy Chalmers and members Luigi Bartolomeo, Steve Steiner and Richard Pierce along with alternate Jonathan Hebert.
Sherman, 85, co-founder of Sherman Farm with her late husband Al in 1964, served 42 years on the board. Three years ago, she took Pierce’s seat as an alternate and he was appointed to fill her seat.
Sherman is officially stepping down following town meeting April 12, but the board won’t meet again until April 20 so her official duties came to an end with the March 16 session.
Sherman moved to East Conway with Al (who died in 2008) and their two daughters (they ended up having three) in 1964 from a dairy farm in Pepperhill, Mass., operating Sherman Farm, which over the years has evolved from a dairy farm to offer beef and produce. The Shermans sold off the dairy farm in 2007 and now also offer agritainment with its Corn Maize every fall, which started in 2007.
Asked why she served on the ZBA, she said, “Being a farmer, when zoning was enacted in 1980, I didn’t want anyone doing something stupid regarding floodplain regulations and the interpretation of them.”
Land use has always been something in which she was interested, serving on the state’s current-use committee due to its importance to agriculture.
“I basically was interested in the land use, which is what zoning is,” she told the Sun.
She said attempts to pass zoning failed in 1978 and 1979 but won passage by voters in 1980.
Prior to zoning’s adoption by voters, the town at one point had voted to dissolve the planning board at town meeting.
“Peter Hastings was town attorney and he said the petition to do away with the planning board came too late to hold the necessary two public hearings but somehow it slipped onto the warrant – things were more lax at the time with not much oversight, unlike today,” she said.
Voters at town meeting voted out the planning board, leading board member Jay Hounsell to sue to have it reinstated, which it was 10-11 months later, recalled Sherman.
The role of the ZBA is to act in four separate and distinct categories: appeals from administrative decision; approval of special exception; grant of variance; and grants of waivers of dimensional requirements.
The planning department’s mission, meanwhile, is to “work in partnership with residents, town and precinct departments, and the private sector to build, sustain and manage a livable and high quality life in Conway.” To this end, the planning department staffs the planning bard, and advises the conservation commission and the ZBA.
Asked if she felt the role of the planning board is often misunderstood by those who believe a board can just deny something based on likes or dislikes, Sherman said, “A lot of it is how it is enforced — so therefore, in the early years when we really didn’t have the enforcement when things needed to be done, a lot of things (were not addressed). We didn’t have a true planner. Shawn Bergeron sort of served that role but he was the code enforcement officer not the planner.”
In time, planners were hired, including John Krebs and then in 1999 most notably longtime planning director Tom Irving, who retired in June of last year and was succeeded by new planning director Jamel Torres in October. Led by chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, former chair and now selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and Eliza Grant and also having as members secretary Sarah Verney, Bill Barbin and Erik Corbett, the current planning board has stepped up the plate to tackle issues such as affordable housing and updating the master plan.
“Times have changed and the planning board is doing some things in recent years to help bring more housing, especially workforce and affordable housing, which is so needed” said Sherman.
Sherman is proud of her family-run farm, where she continues to work, answering the phone at the farm market. Daughter Kathy Sherman manages the farm and farmstand, with the help of her children, Michelle Dutton and Jeff Hatch, and their children, who are involved with 4-H projects on the farm. In addition to Sherman’s Farm Market, located at 2679 East Conway Road, in Center Conway, the farm also includes an ice cream stand.
For further information, go to shermanfarmnh.com or call (603) 939-2412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.