WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $250,000 to Effingham to finance structural improvements and repairs of the town’s Snow Road Bridge.
Snow Road intersects with Route 153 to the north and runs south east to Colcord Hill Road.
Specifically, the grant was awarded by the USDA Rural Development Agency’s Community Facilities Grants program. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen helps to secure and boost funding for this program at the USDA each year in government legislation.
The bridge lies on the only access road to the town’s recycling and solid-waste facilities.
However, the restrictive design of its culverts has resulted in frequent flooding and severe erosion around the area.
By helping to fund needed improvements and repairs, the grant will help alleviate these issues and ensure the bridge's soundness and integrity in the years to come.
Shaheen said in a statement: “For many Granite State communities like Effingham, bridges are a critical component of the local infrastructure. They facilitate travel over challenging terrain and serve as lifelines for communities, providing essential access to services and goods, particularly in our rural areas.
“This federal grant to rehabilitate the Snow Road Bridge is a critical investment that will make a significant quality of life difference for the people of Effingham. I will continue to advocate for increased funding for New Hampshire projects that improve our roads, rails, bridges and waterways.”
Selectmen's chairman Michael Cahalane the town meeting voters already approved $300,000 last year for the project. The total cost is expected to be $464,700. With the USDA funding, in theory the town has more than enough money to cover the cost and suitable funds for contingency.
Work will start when the contractor, Hanson Bridge based out of New London, is ready to get going on it.The prefabrication process could start in a matter of weeks and then the bridge may be installed in the summer depending on factors like Hanson's other job commitments, weather and COVID-19.
