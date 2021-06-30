CONWAY — Parades and fireworks are back after many patriotic celebrations throughout the Mount Washington Valley were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And although Conway and Ossipee will stay true to tradition by celebrating Independence Day with both parades and fireworks on the Fourth (Sunday), Tamworth, Jackson, Wolfeboro and Fryeburg, Maine, have designated Friday for their fireworks displays (though Fryeburg and Wolfeboro will hold their parades Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively).
Meanwhile, Gorham is having its fireworks (and parade) on Saturday, capping off a three-day extravaganza that starts Thursday and includes live music, a farmers market and classic car show. Gov. Chris Sununu is rumored to be taking part in the Gorham parade.
Bridgton, Maine, will also hold its parade Saturday but have its fireworks a night later at 9 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School.
On Sunday, Bartlett will hold its Hellen Hayes Independence Day Parade on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Eaton will have a barbecue at noon at the town beach. Also Sunday, Ossipee will have its parade at 10 a.m. on Moultonville Road and fireworks that night, with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m. in Constitution Park.
Conway’s parade is set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. (down Washington Street and around the corner to Conway Marketplace in Conway Village). There will be fireworks Sunday at 9 p.m. over Schouler Park in North Conway but no other festivities this year due to COVID.
Got all that? To help sort out your Independence Day plans, look for more schedules in the Friday and Saturday editions of the Sun.
Below are more details about events planned for Friday and Saturday.
JULY 2
TAMWORTH: Independence Day festivities take place Friday starting at 1 p.m. at K.A. Brett School. The Echo Tones will play under the tent. There will be chairs available. Food vendors will include Cheese Louise, Lucy’s Ice Cream and Boy Scouts Troop 151. Fireworks start at dusk (rain date is July 10). No parade this year.
JACKSON: Jackson Village fireworks start Friday at 9 p.m., taking off from Jackson Village Park. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and familiarize themselves with designated parking spots.
“Viewing should be throughout the Jackson Village area,” says the Jackson chamber. “There will be ice cream, popcorn, glow necklaces, balloons and other fun stuff available from local and visiting vendors. This spectacular display is sponsored by our Jackson town selectmen, Lisa Gardner, Inc., the Wentworth Golf Club, Black Bear Realty, the Snowflake Inn and residents such as the Karlsson Family as well as other local businesses and residents.”
FRYEBURG: Fryeburg’s fireworks will go off Friday at 9 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, July 3. “We ask that you all park in Fair View parking and camping area, which is located directly across from the main gate (at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds),” Fryeburg Rec Director Rick Buzzell said.
“You can find your spot and set up your area to watch the show. We ask that everyone stays off the fairgrounds itself and that you don’t park in other lots. We will have traffic control after the show to make sure we file you out in a timely fashion.”
WOLFEBORO: Wolfeboro JetSki Rentals and the town of Wolfeboro will offer celebratory fireworks from Wolfeboro Bay at 9:30 p.m.
“Brewster Academy has graciously agreed to open their campus for the evening to allow the public to take in the show,” the town of Wolfeboro’s website states. “The campus will be open at 7 p.m. and will promptly close to the public after the show. Visitor parking is at the main entrance.”
JULY 3
GORHAM: Gorham kicks off three days of celebration on Thursday with the weekly farmer’s market from 3-6 p.m., according to the town’s Facebook page.
Miller’s Amusements will have a carnival/midway on the Common both Thursday and Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from noon-11 p.m.
Musical entertainment Thursday will be Randy Messiness from 6-8 p.m.
On Friday, a patriotic scavenger hunt kicks off the day from 8 a.m.-noon. Shark Martin is the concert of the night from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Mountain Music will perform on the bandstand from 2-4 p.m. The Gorham Independence Day Parade will launch at 2 p.m. from Dublin Street down Route 16 to Railroad Street. A classic car show is slated for 2:15 p.m. on the Common. The evening concert, from 7-10 p.m., features the Blacklist Band. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.
BRIDGTON, Maine: Bridgton will launch its fireworks, put on by the Bridgton Recreation Department, on Saturday, at 9 p.m. from the Stevens Brook Elementary School.
CONWAY: The Gibson Center for Senior Services kicks off a two-day craft fair in North Conway Village from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
