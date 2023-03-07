Center Conway resident Michaela Clement, who offered to fill a vacancy on the Conway School Board last year, is running for one of the three three-year seats on the board openign up next month. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Joe Lentini believes the Conway School Board faces a lot of important decisions over the next few years and he'd like to help chart its course. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Melanie Lebel of Center Conway is one of seven candidates running for three three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The field for three open three-year seats on the Conway School Board turned out to be a large on,e with seven citizens offering to serve, including three — Melanie Lebel, Michaela Clement and former board chair Joe Lentini — who came forward on March 3, the final day of the 10-day filing period.
Also running are Mark Hounsell, who served on the board for six years from 2013-19 and also from 2004-07; Matt Stearns, who was one of seven candidates who offered to fill a vacant seat on the board in 2021 when Courtney Burke stepped down; Mike DiGegorio, who was appointed last September by selectmen after Jessica Whitelaw resigned; and Amy Snow, who worked in the Conway School District for 15 years and was president of the Conway Education Support Personnel union for five years.
Town voting will be April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Incumbents Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli is finishing up her third three-year term and Mosca his second.
Lentini and Clement were among three people (along with Jerry Goodrich) who offered to fill Whitelaw’s seat last August. Lentini, who served nine years on the board, including four as chair, was offered the seat after several rounds of voting and finally rank-choice voting by the school board; however, there was a hiccup in the process.
Due to a job posting mix-up, the position had to be readvertised, and the process started anew. At that point, Lentini withdrew from consideration while Clement and Goodrich remained interested and were joined by Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Jac Cuddy, Gregory Stanley and DiGregorio.
With the school board unable to decide on a candidate by majority vote, under RSA 671:33, selectmen were tasked with appointing a candidate to the board. On Sept. 27, DiGregorio, who served on the school board from 2005-08, was chosen by a 3-1-1 vote.
Lentini, who fell short in a re-election bid last April, says he still has a passion for education and knows there “is a lot of work that still needs to be done,” on such things as tuition contracts with the sending towns, whether to close a school and move the sixth grade to the middle school and to find the next school superintendent with Kevin Richard set to retire in June of 2024.
“I put a lot of work in over the years in developing our strategic plan, creating three-year contracts, getting everyone on the same insurance plans,” he said by phone Tuesday. “We really made a lot of strides and I don’t want us to go backward.”
Lentini also is concerned about the curriculum.
“I’m running because of all of the craziness going on,” he said. “I don’t believe a school should teach or have taught my children just what I think or just my point of view. A school is designed to show all points of view and challenge our students to be thinkers. That, and now I see books being banned, it makes me uncomfortable.”
Lentini has his critics, and he readily admits he may be in for a backlash for running.
“I know people are going to come after me, but I believe so strongly in providing the best education for our children, that’s OK,” he said. “
This reminds me of the poem 'To Be of Some Use,' by Marge Piercy. It starts out, ‘The people I love the best jump into work head first,’ and that’s what I want to do. I want people who are willing to do the work, ask the tough questions and work to find the answers.”
Lebel, who lives in Center Conway with husband Kevin and their four sons, said Tuesday she can “be a voice for young families” and is eager to serve her community.
“I signed up to run because I want to make sure there are some good quality choices,” she said by phone. “I feel that parents with multiple children in multiple schools that our voices need to be heard.”
Clement lives in Center Conway with husband, Doug, and their four children (two girls and two boys). She works as an educational technician at Fryeburg Academy.
“As a parent I’ve been in a lot of schools and I have worked in the school systems,” she said by phone Tuesday. “I am a community member. I volunteer in schools. I'm so passionate about what is best for our children. I want to be a voice that represents kids and what’s best for them.”
Clement has a child attending Pine Tree School and another at Kennett Middle and two attending Fryeburg Academy.
Also on the school slate, besides the three school board seats, incumbents Mary-Anne Lane, Doug Burnell and Mike King have filed for two-year terms as treasurer and moderator and school clerk, respectively.
The deliberative portion of annual school meeting is tonight at 7 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
