CONWAY — The field for three open three-year seats on the Conway School Board turned out to be a large on,e with seven citizens offering to serve, including three  — Melanie Lebel, Michaela Clement and former board chair Joe Lentini — who came forward on March 3, the final day of the 10-day filing period.

Also running are Mark Hounsell, who served on the board for six years from 2013-19 and also from 2004-07; Matt Stearns, who was one of seven candidates who offered to fill a vacant seat on the board in 2021 when Courtney Burke stepped down; Mike DiGegorio, who was appointed last September by selectmen after Jessica Whitelaw resigned; and Amy Snow, who worked in the Conway School District for 15 years and was president of the Conway Education Support Personnel union for five years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.