CONCORD — On partisan lines, two bills related to abortion protections were voted down in the state Senate on Thursday 14-10 with all Republicans opposing the legislation.

House Bill 88, which would have given an affirmative right to an abortion up to 24 weeks in New Hampshire, and House Bill 224 to remove the civil and criminal penalties for doctors who perform the procedure after 24 weeks were voted down.

