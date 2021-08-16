CONWAY — Conway selectmen will hold a public hearing today to get input on how to spend just over $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds that the town will receive in two equal payments of $536,639 between this year and next.
The selectmen's meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the town hall, and the hearing is among the first items on the agenda.
By law, the town has to hold a public hearing for unanticipated revenue of over $10,000. It has until 2024 to spend the money.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Earlier this month, selectmen decided that $25,000 of the money should be used for building pickleball courts at the recreation fields in Center Conway near where the Conway Community Building once stood.
Other ideas included putting in public restrooms in North Conway, but Town Manager Tom Holmes said Monday it's unclear if the money can be used for that.
"There is language in the Treasury guidelines about sanitation projects, infrastructure and such," said Holmes adding that mostly refers to street project. "There is language about mitigating the 'negative economic effects of tourism.' It's possible a case might be made that the increase in visitors is causing us to have to spend money to construct a facility that would accommodate them. I don't know."
Holmes said Monday that Conway and Madison residents have asked about using the money to address erosion on Modock Hill Road and Rock House Mountain Road but there are no written proposals at this point.
Conway Village and North Conway Precincts don't qualify for rescue funds and have promoted various infrastructure projects.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon said village districts “got left out in the cold.” He said Conway Village is looking for funding to help find leaks in sewer lines. Conway’s sewer system connects to North Conway’s treatment plant.
Some leaks run 5 gallons per minute, he said.
“So we’re literally paying to treat rainwater,” said Solomon.
Solomon also said Conway Village has lost ambulance revenue and was never reimbursed for PPE purchases.
“It appears we’re getting nowhere again with the state,” said Solomon.
North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon told selectmen the money could help pay for engineering for putting in water and sewer down Eastman Road in Redstone, which he said could spur industrial development and increase the stock of affordable housing. Though the entire project might cost $25 million, the initial engineering would be $600,000.
Meanwhile, Carroll County is getting $9.5 million in rescue funds. Non-profits like the Gibson Center For Senior Services has made requests for funds from county commissioners.
Gibson Center Director Marianne Jackson asked commissioners for $78,500 for an upgraded air-handling system in areas of the North Conway center like the dining room.
Commissioners didn't make a decision on the spot. Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) asked if the Gibson Center had approached the town of Conway for funds and Jackson said no.
Meanwhile, Ossipee will be receiving about $460,000 in federal money disbursed by the state over the next two years. Ossipee selectmen will be using their money to return the Whittier Covered Bridge to service and to reduce taxes.
