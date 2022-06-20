CONWAY — Selectmen have various issues on their agenda today that have held the public’s interest to include a public hearing concerning affordable housing, a discussion of a proposed roundabout on East Conway Road and and discussion of using the Whitaker Meeting Room for Public Bathrooms.
Selectmen meet at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. First up on the agenda is a public hearing on an eight-unit affordable housing project proposed by the Bluebird Project on 109 Pine St. The hearing is to ask for public feedback regarding a $475,000 community development block grant the town is helping Bluebird apply for.
A government entity such as Conway or Carroll County can support only one Community Development Block Grant at a time. For the previous cycle, Conway selectmen approved Bluebird’s application for a $500,000 grant to help them convert another property, the cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street in North Conway, into housing.
Selectmen will decide whether to move forward after the hearing.
The Bluebird Project had asked county commissioners to help them with the community block grant but the commissioner, at the last minute, canceled a public hearing for what they said was a lack of information from Bluebird
Selectmen will also be discussing New Hampshire DOT’s plan to either install a roundabout or a traffic light at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road. Last month, DOT officials said they would prefer a roundabout to installing lights. Selectmen agreed and on May 10 voted 4-0 to support the roundabout concepts. Today, area residents are expected to ask selectmen to reconsider.
"A couple of people who live and work in East Conway, people who drive large trucks, wanted to come in and explain to the selectmen why they don't think the roundabout is the better option," said Town Manager Tom Holmes in an email Monday.
The Public Facilities Committee led by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter will give an update on their effort to find a solution to the issue of lack of public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
Last week, committee members seemed to agree they should ask the full board of selectmen about the possibility of opening the Whitaker Meeting House his summer as a public bathroom and staffing it to prevent the building from becoming vandalized.
