North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy drives a truck out of one of the bays at the parking test at the North Conway Fire Station to test whether fire trucks can turn onto Norcross Circle toward the Conway Scenic Railroad station and still avoid the corner parking spaces on Oct. 11. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to keep pursuing a win-win parking solution at Norcross Circle and took no action on a proposal to eliminate parking spaces across from the North Conway Fire Station.
At recent selectmen’s meetings, talk turned to removing eight parking spaces within 75 feet of the new station, which per state law is too close to the parking spots. Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said about six spaces make it hard for the engines to turn left out of the building.
But nearby businesses complained that eliminating the spaces costs them money and makes it harder for customers to visit them.
On Oct. 11, McCarthy held a demonstration of what he was talking about. Town, fire and police officials and members of the business community watched as fire trucks pulled out of the station and attempted to turn left.
When the selectmen met later that afternoon, Chairman David Weathers said it was clear to him that three or four spaces needed to be removed. He said a town-owned lot between the community center and the golf course could be used for additional parking.
At ther meeting this week, selectmen discussed Norcross parking again with Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and McCarthy. Also in attendance were Alec Tarberry of The Berry Companies, which owns the neighboring Norcross Circle shopping center; Conway Scenic Railroad owner Dave Swirk; and Berry Companies Project Manager Sheila Duane.
Selectmen considered taking out three or four spaces and converting some parallel spaces into head-in parking and that the nearby town land could be converted into a parking lot next year. But DegliAngeli told them there wasn’t enough space for head-in parking.
DegliAngeli said about seven spaces could probably fit in the town-owned lot.
Selectmen also discussed how they need to look at the deed restrictions for the town land to make sure it is allowed to be converted into parking.
This led selectman Porter to ask what would happen if selectmen didn’t do anything. Of the firehouse, he said: “All the years that I’ve lived here, there has never been an issue where you had to turn left to go to that particular site.
“I understand as far as the RSA’s go, they say, within 75 feet, I’m just asking you what the ramifications are going to be if we choose not to act on this and allow it to stay as it is,” Porter said.
The only reason the trucks would have to turn left would be to respond to a fire at the north end of Norcross Circle, McCarthy said. If the fire department has to leave from the south, go up White Mountain Highway and turn back into Norcross that could add a minute or two to their response time, he said.
“One or two minutes, you should know, can make a difference,” said McCarthy explaining that during that time someone could be hanging out of a window (of a building on fire) or needing to be be removed from a crashed vehicle.
But Porter argued, “In North Conway, parking is at a premium.” He said the discussion should be tabled until selectmen can get more information about the town-owned lot. A motion to table the parking discussion passed 5-0.
