10-11-22 Parking Test widest pulling out

North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy drives a truck out of one of the bays at the parking test at the North Conway Fire Station to test whether fire trucks can turn onto Norcross Circle toward the Conway Scenic Railroad station and still avoid the corner parking spaces on Oct. 11. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to keep pursuing a win-win parking solution at Norcross Circle and took no action on a proposal to eliminate parking spaces across from the North Conway Fire Station.

At recent selectmen’s meetings, talk turned to removing eight parking spaces within 75 feet of the new station, which per state law is too close to the parking spots. Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said about six spaces make it hard for the engines to turn left out of the building.

