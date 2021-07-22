CONWAY — July is National Parks & Rec Month, but on Tuesday, Conway selectmen brought things a little closer to home by proclaiming July “Parks & Rec Month in the Town of Conway.”
The board recognized Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman, Assistant Director Michael Lane and their staff during Tuesday’s weekly meeting.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway Rec had been a beacon of light to children and their families doing their utmost to provide a sliver of normalcy. Eastman and his staff pulled off the annual Fourth of July Parade and fireworks extravaganza, have kept programs running year-round and have a huge number of children, ages of 6-13, registered for the five-day-a-week summer camp, which runs through Aug. 13.
It has been a record-setting camp. Lane said, “Our numbers have been through the roof this year. Parents have been fantastic. The kids have been great. And overall, we’re just really pleased with the way the first four and a half weeks have gone.”
Total kids registered as of Tuesday: 234. Total camper visits as of Tuesday: 3,497, which surpasses the total attendance for all of the last summer (3,086).
The record for camper visits was 4,480 set in 2015.
“We’ve already surpassed last year and by the end of Week 6, we’ll surpass our all-time record,” Lane said by phone on Thursday. The average attendance per day is 152 campers.
With a record number of campers, Eastman and his staff have seen a few additional hurdles due to Mother Nature. It’s rained 18 of the first 22 days of this month.
“The weather has not been good,” he said. “Thankfully, we’re in this new facility, in our third summer, and there is enough room to spread out and utilize all of the indoor space for our extremely high numbers.”
Equally impressive is the fact that Conway has held summer camp twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and not one camper has contracted the virus.
Lane said, “We’ve been COVID-free. Things have gone smoothly from that standpoint.”
Lane was quick to praise the 15 camp counselors.
“The staff has been pushed pretty hard this summer with the number of campers we’ve had,” he said. “They’re the boots on the ground behind this and are in the trenches every day. I can’t say enough about the job they’ve done.”
Counselors this summer are Braeden Bailey, Zach Bradley, Kyle Gold, Kaylee McLellan, Grace Murphy, Mackenzie Murphy, Reilley Murphy, Courtney O’Keefe, Justin Olsen, Julia Quinn, Rachel Samia, Becca Schiller, Danielle Solomon and Tristan Witz.
Joining Eastman and Lane on the full-time staff are Teen Center Coordinator Todd Gallagher, Programmer Rob Moody and Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner.
Lane said Conway Rec has already been recognized four times this summer on the National Parks and Rec’s Instagram site with kids swimming in the Swift River; visiting the summit of Mount Washington and visiting Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco, Maine; and counselors making homemade ice cream for the campers.
“To be recognized nationally is pretty cool and a great honor for us,” Lane said.
Eastman added “There are over 10,000 Parks and Rec camps and programs in the United States. And, you know, they put one on per day. ... It’s great to have our department recognized on the national stage.” He said Lane and Moody worked hart to post a chroncile of the kids’ activities on social media.
Selectman John Colbath read a proclamation, “be it resolved by the board of selectmen that July is recognized as Parks and Recreation Month in the town of Conway,” noting that parks and recreation programs are “vitally important to establish and maintain the quality of life in our communities,” promoting healthy activities, increasing the community’s economic prosperity, improving property values, tourism and businesses, and protecting recration areas and other natural resources.
Joining Colbath in signing the proclamation were colleagues David Weathers, Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey-Seavey and Steve Porter.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full sway, masks were mandatory at all times, health screenings were done on-site and campers were placed in “pods” (staying with the same group) for the entire summer to keep everyone safe. This year, masks are not required by Conway.
“Campers may choose to but are not required to wear a mask/face covering,” Conway Rec’s 10-page camp guide states. “Masks/face coverings are the responsibility of the campers to provide. Staff is given the option to wear a mask/face coverings.”
Conway is again using a pod system this summer. Campers get a camp color pod bracelet and then stay within that group with their counselors for the day and through the summer.
Lane said parents are asked to screen their child for any COVID symptoms each day before coming to camp, which runs from 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
“We kept a lot of the safeguards from last summer in place,” Lane told selectmen on Tuesday. “We are still in pods with kids but we’ve returned to a lot of our normal activities as well.”
Field trips last summer were essentially limited to around Conway Village but this summer, campers have gone or will go to Story Land; FunTown USA in Saco, Maine; the Cog Railway, Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco, Maine; Hilltop Fun Center in Somersworth; and a trip to see the N.H. Fisher Cats play baseball in Manchester.
“We have returned to trips. Instead of taking half the camp off twice a week, we’re taking three or four pods off per day,” said Lane. “Monday through Thursday, we’re taking three to four pods off-site each of those days.”
Last summer, rec staff held its annual family fun festival in a drive-thru format, but plan to hold it in-person on Aug. 6.
