Conway selectmen say they have no choice but to fill a school board vacancy left by the resignation of Jessica Whitelaw this summer. From left: Steve Porter, John Colbath, David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided they are legally obligated to fill a vacancy on the school board despite getting an email from the school board chair asking them to leave it vacant.
On Aug. 8, the seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But as no one on the board seemed to know the deadline for candidates to submit their letters was Aug. 12, the vacancy was extended, with interviews taking place once again on Monday after Lentini withdrew.
Joe Mosca made a motion to appoint Steve Angers, while Cassie Capone did the same for Goodrich. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace siding with Goodrich while Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca went for Angers who withdrew.
The board split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
Angers then offered to withdraw. Mosca nominated Michaela Clement for the seat, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another 3-3 stalemate with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member. However, school board members were under the impression the law gave selectmen discretion.
“On Aug. 22, 2022, the Conway School Board were unable to come to a majority vote to fill the vacant position left by Jessica Whitelaw’s resignation,” board chair Capozzoli said in an email to the selectmen.
“While RSA 671:33 allows for the town’s selectmen to appoint a board member, I respectfully ask that no action be taken at this time and allow the position to remain vacant. In April, it will go to the voters to decide.”
Selectmen took up the issue Tuesday after Town Manager John Eastman brought it up. Eastman quoted the law this way: “In case of a vacancy of the entire membership of the school board, or if the remaining members are unable by majority vote to agree upon an appointment, the selectmen of the town or towns involved shall appoint members by majority vote in convention.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said the selectmen should get the ball rolling so they can make a decision at their Sept. 6 meeting, and Eastman replied that the deadline for letters from candidates could be set for Sept. 2.
But Selectman Steve Porter said not so fast.
“On any other elected board, if you can’t after two attempts fill that seat, you do have the option that you can leave it empty if you have a quorum that can continue with the business, correct?” said Porter.
Thibodeau replied Porter was correct when it comes to most boards, but for “some reason” the Legislature decided that selectmen must fill vacancies that the school board can’t.
“The School Board shall fill vacancies occurring on the school board,” said Thibodeau, quoting the law. “It doesn’t say ‘may,’ doesn’t say ‘at your discretion.’ It says ‘you shall.’”
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said it’s not good to have a board with an even number of people, and the school board would have six members.
Eastman added the definition of “shall” “is an imperative command, usually indicating that certain actions are mandatory and not permissive.”
Selectman John Colbath said residents have the right to be fully represented.
Colbath made the motion to have the selectmen advertise for candidates with a deadline of Sept. 2 for a Sept. 6 decision, and it passed 5-0.
