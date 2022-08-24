Conway selectmen 82322

Conway selectmen say they have no choice but to fill a school board vacancy left by the resignation of Jessica Whitelaw this summer. From left: Steve Porter, John Colbath, David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided they are legally obligated to fill a vacancy on the school board despite getting an email from the school board chair asking them to leave it vacant.

On Aug. 8, the seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But as no one on the board seemed to know the deadline for candidates to submit their letters was Aug. 12, the vacancy was extended, with interviews taking place once again on Monday after Lentini withdrew.

