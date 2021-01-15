CONWAY — A young man who suffered a slip-and-fall accident Thursday night at a house on Stark Road in Center Conway died of his injuries, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said Friday.
Mattei said police and emergency medical personnel from Conway Fire Rescue responded to a Stark Road residence at about 8 p.m. Thursday for a report that an 18-year-old had fallen and hit his head.
The teen was transported to Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries.
Mattei said the young man apparently slipped on ice outside a Stark Road residence. The chief declined to release the name of the teen but said he was from out of state. He said it "sounds like an accident."
The 18 year old is the second person to die on Stark Road in recent days.
Conway resident Jeffrey Lund, 52, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree on Stark Road Sunday night, according to police.
