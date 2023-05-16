Brian Deshaies

Wolfeboro Selectman Brian Deshaies has thrown his hat in the ring for county commissioner. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A second person has announced his intention to seek the seat that will be vacated by a resigning Carroll County commissioner. 

Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) had announced March 30 he was resigning effective May 15 due to an unidentified personal matter. On Monday, Plache said he is staying until June 30. Plache was elected to a second term in November 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.