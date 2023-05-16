OSSIPEE — A second person has announced his intention to seek the seat that will be vacated by a resigning Carroll County commissioner.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) had announced March 30 he was resigning effective May 15 due to an unidentified personal matter. On Monday, Plache said he is staying until June 30. Plache was elected to a second term in November 2022.
On May 5, Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) also announced her pending resignation (as of May 31) due to a family medical matter.
With the departure of two commissioners, that would leave Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) as the sole remaining member until the legislative delegation can appoint replacements. The delegation consists of 15 local state representatives.
Ossipee resident Dallas Emery said at last Thursday's commmissioners' meeting that he would be interested in serving.
The most recent person to announce is Brian Deshaies, a Wolfeboro selectman and father of former delegation member Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro).
Brian Deshaies sent an email expressing his interest to members of the delegation and the Sun.
"I request consideration should a position open on the county commission. I am a selectboard member in Wolfeboro. I sit as a selectboard member representative on Wolfeboro’s Budget Committee, Economic Development Committee and Cable Franchise Agreement Committee. I am a cost analyst for a defense contract company and work remotely. I also spent 14 years employed at Carpenter Elementary School in Wolfeboro.
"My interest in holding a county commissioner position is obligatory. I feel that I can bring an unbiased, non-partisan and fiscally responsible approach to county governing," he said.
Emery, who serves on his town's budget committee, announced his intentions last week by saying, "I would like to run for one of these positions, so I'm going to put my name in the hat," said Emery.
It would be possible for Deshaies and Emery to both serve because they come from separate commissioner districts.
Commissioners are elected countywide but represent districts. So, Emery, being from Ossipee, would be able to run for the District 2 seat held by Tessari.
Tessari represents Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Tamworth and Tuftonboro.
Plache represents the District 3 towns of Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
Former delegation member Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) also said he would serve though said politically it's unlikely the Republican-dominated delegation would appoint him. Marsh used to be a Republican but defected to the Democrats several years ago.
The county is actively seeking a replacement for Tessari. An advertisement says that letters of interest are due to County Executive Coordinator Mellisa Seamans by May 26 at 4 p.m. The mailing/email addresses are as follows: 95 Water Village Road, Box 1, Ossipee, NH 03864 or mseamans@carrollcountynh.net.
