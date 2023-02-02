CONWAY — Fun, food and fundraising are all on tap Sunday, Feb. 5, when Sea Dog Brewing Co. of North Conway partners with the Conway Parks & Recreation Department for its fourth annual “FUNdraiser” for the Chip Kennett Teen Center for a day of music, games, raffle baskets, a buffet from noon-8 p.m.

“Words can’t explain how thankful I am to Sea Dog,” said Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody.

