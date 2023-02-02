CONWAY — Fun, food and fundraising are all on tap Sunday, Feb. 5, when Sea Dog Brewing Co. of North Conway partners with the Conway Parks & Recreation Department for its fourth annual “FUNdraiser” for the Chip Kennett Teen Center for a day of music, games, raffle baskets, a buffet from noon-8 p.m.
“Words can’t explain how thankful I am to Sea Dog,” said Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody.
“This will be the first time we return to Sea Dog for the annual fundraiser ever since the COVID (outbreak), so I am thrilled.”
“We love the teen center and what it stands for,” said Heather Milbourn, general manager of Sea Dog of North Conway.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for those aged 6 and younger.
All food proceeds from the day’s event are being generously donated by Sea Dog to the Chip Kennett Teen Center, which is based out of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department in Conway Village.
The teen center is for kids from sixth-through-eighth grade from Conway, Albany and Eaton.
It is a drop-in program that is open four nights a week and during vacations from September to June. Kids are offered a safe place to come and be with friends and peers. They also get to enjoy a variety of activities and events or just have leisure time.
The center is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-8:30 p.m., Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
“Our participation numbers are fantastic,” Moody said. “Right now, we’re averaging about 45 students a night, which is a little down from the fall when we were averaging more than 60. I think a lot of that has to do with it being winter along with (night) games (hockey and basketball), I can see the numbers going back up in the spring.”
Moody said the teens are also developing a sense of ownership and community involvement. They run a concession stand during games in the Marshall Gymnasium.
“It’s great to get them involved, and they’re helping to raise money to put back into the center,” he said.
At the teen center, dinner is provided two nights a week
“Wednesdays are meal nights, a sponsored dinner cooked by a local restaurant or a cooked meal by yours truly,” Moody said.
“Thursday we open up the concession stand. Recently a slushy machine has been purchased and has been the talk of the teen center,” he noted, adding,
“Friday nights are always pizza nights. Fire-21 does a fantastic job slinging out pies for the teens. Saturdays, we like to take field trips. In the fall, we went ice skating at the Ham Arena and this past weekend we went tubing at King Pine Ski Area.
Moody added: “If there are any businesses or individuals who are interested in sponsoring a dinner or even coming in and making, we’d love it.”
Founded in 1993 on the coast of Maine, Sea Dog Brewing has brewpubs in Maine (South Portland, Topsham and Bangor), Florida (Orlando and Clearwater) and North Conway in the Red Barn Shopping Center.
The teen center is named after the late Chip Kennett, son of Theresa and Bayard Kennett of Conway.
Chip died on Jan. 17, 2015, of non-small-cell lung cancer at age 34 in Alexandria, Va.
The drop-in teen center was created through a $9,000 Safe and Drug-Free Community Schools grant obtained in 1996 by Chip’s mom, a former substance abuse prevention coordinator for the Conway School District.
In 1997, Kennett approached then-Conway Parks and Recreation Department Director John Eastman with the idea of a teen center housed in the recreation building, with the gym serving as the main area.
Eastman is now town manager for the town of Conway.
“We offer a safe place for kids to come and use all the amenities, as well as having snacks and meals during the week,” said Moody. “The teen center is supervised at all times by the adult staff that we have in place.”
If anyone would like to sponsor a dinner, they can reach out to Moody by phone at (603) 901-1139 or by email at Robby@conwayrec.com.
