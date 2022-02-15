CONWAY — Saying “it’s time,” Conway School Board member Joe Mosca made a motion at Monday's meeting to let district schools go mask-optional as of March 16, provided the COVID-19 infection rate "stays static or declines."
The rest of the board agreed, approving it 7-0.
Students and staff have been masked this entire school year.
The vote comes on the heels of a sharp decrease in active cases of COVID-19 across the district.
Right after Christmas break, SAU 9, which includes the five schools in Conway along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Jackson Grammar School, saw cases soar, with 108 reported Jan. 11. But the numbers fell, with 81 cases on Jan. 18; 50 on Jan. 25; 46 on Feb. 1; 22 on Feb. 8; and 23 as of this Tuesday.
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
Since school started in September, there have been 687 cases in SAU 9.
On Monday night, Mosca explained his reasoning for waiting until March 16. "One, it'll give us through the school vacation week, which is next week. If there's going to be a spike, it'll happen in a week or two after that, so that's why I say March 16.”
In addition,“We have a meeting on March 14. I don't want to do March 15 because it does have its historical ides of March, I don’t want to mess with that," Mosca said, referencing the traditional "unlucky date."
"So that's why I said March 16. I think that's a good compromise. At that point, if things stay the same or begin to decline, we’ll be ready to go. It also gives the other school districts in the SAU time to weigh in with their own boards," he said
Chairman Joe Lentini, who has been on the COVID front lines as a tester at Memorial Hospital, was OK with Mosca’s motion.
But, he said, "We have to be willing to put the brakes on" if numbers start trending back up.
"Because other than staff, you also have kids in school that have compromised immune systems, and it can be a real problem for them. It’s a choice of their parents as to whether or not to even send the kid to school."
Richard has been meeting with administrators who have been preparing to loosen restrictions, such as the elementary school moving lunch from the classrooms into the cafeteria.
Richard said three weeks ago, the Granite State was at a high of 2,300 cases per 100,0000. It dropped, as of Monday, to 650 cases per 100,000.
“That's still higher than what we were at previously, but that's one indicator,” he said. “The other indicator is the number of cases that we've had in the schools. … And staffing-wise, there doesn’t seem to be that strain.”
Moving to mask optional, he said, “is a big shift for a lot of people."
He added: “I look forward to the day where we don't have to have (masks) in school at all times."
Just prior to the vote, during public comments, three parents urged the board to pursue going mask-optional.
Wendy Richardson of Conway said: “There are a lot of schools right now that are doing that. And, actually, Kevin Richard just the other night at the Bartlett meeting mentioned that it is something that we need to address because these numbers are going down. They're trending down, the science is down, whatever you want to call it. It's happening. It's going down.”
Richardson cited Londonderry, Stratham, Timberlane, Milford, Gilford, Bedford, Windham, Gilmanton, Litchfield, Nottingham, Amherst, Seabrook, Goffstown, Coe-Brown Northwood, Hollis-Brookline, Fremont, Candia Raymond, Hudson, Auburn and Salem as having recently gone masl-optional.
“There's no need to wait a month,” she said. “The numbers are there right now — let's do it.”
Cassie Cox of Center Conway agreed, saying, “The numbers show it’s time, and the other schools are seeing it’s time,” she said. “Those who want to work can and those who want the choice will have it.”
Savannah Bergstrom of Albany said, “A bunch of towns in New Hampshire are already going to mask optional. I think it’s time to do that here.”
Seeing districts such as Londonderry and Claremont move towards mask optional, board member Randy Davison said he believed it’s an indicator Conway should follow.
Last week, Richard had attended the North Country Superintendents meeting where officials were split 50-50 on going mask optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.