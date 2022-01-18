CONWAY — There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for those dealing with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but it is still several weeks away.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, who meets with medical professionals each week, said 546 positive COVID cases have been reported in the district this school year to date. Of those, about 200 cases involving both students and staff came within the past two weeks. The vast majority are the Omicron variant of the virus.
However, he said Tuesday: “We’re being told that at the end of February the numbers should drop off just as quickly as they rose.
“That’s the good news. The bad news is we’re still five or six weeks away and our numbers are crazy.”
Before holiday recess on Dec. 20, 305 cases were reported throughout the SAU. When classes resumed Jan. 4, there were 357 cases. Since then, the numbers have exploded. There were 465 cases Jan. 11 and then 546 as of Tuesday.
“We’ve had almost 200 cases in two weeks,” said Richard. “These are numbers we’ve never seen before.”
The SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard showed 49 active cases Tuesday: 17 at Pine Tree School; 12 at Kennett High; seven at Josiah Bartlett Elementary; six at Kennett Middle; four at John H. Fuller Elementary; three at Conway Elementary; and one at Jackson Grammar.
Through Tuesday, there have been 201 cases at Kennett High, 93 at Pine Tree, 73 at Conway Elementary, 70 at Kennett Middle, 59 at Josiah Bartlett, 45 at John Fuller and five at Jackson.
The preschool at Josiah Bartlett was forced to shut down last week after six cases were found there.
Richard said while staffing remains an issue, the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change from 10 to five days that people with COVID-19 but are asymptomatic need to isolate should help. To view the SAU 9 website, go to tinyurl.com/2p8znkty.
“The bigger thing now is at what point does a class have to go remote?” Richard asked. “Some classes have six or more students out.”
The CDC guidelines people may return to school/work after Day 5 if you are fever-free for at least 24 hours and other symptoms are improving.
“That’s a big change for some people,” Richard said of the move to five days.
The schools aren’t the only ones being impacted by Omicron. Conway Town Hall was shut down to the public last Thursday (reopening Tuesday) after two staffers tested positive.
Across the valley, restaurants have been forced to temporarily close — including the Red Parka Pub, Sunrise Shack and Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers — and even the North Conway Hannaford has been affected.
As Hannaford did not have enough staff to run the cash registers, it was do-it-yourself time Saturday for shoppers. A sign at the entrance to the store said: “Attention Customers: Due to limited staffing, we are unable to open registers at this time. 12-self check-outs are available. No check or activation of gift cards. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
The store had five cashiers at work on Sunday.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, Carroll County saw 2,202 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period. On Tuesday, the seven-day positivity rate reached 20 percent for the first time since the pandemic started.
According to The New York Times, the average caseload nationwide was at 790,553 Tuesday. Rhode Island leads the nation in cases per 100,000 residents at 457, followed by Wisconsin at 396 per 100,000 residents; and Vermont with 320 per 100,000.
New Hampshire, which once held the dubious distinction of the most cases per 100,000 residents, sat at No. 26 on Tuesday at 224 per 100,000 residents.
There is more good news.
“There are parts of the country — New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast — where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN on Sunday.
He added: “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace, The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough.”
