CONWAY — The Conway School Board believes the district’s teaching staff are essential front-line workers and should be moved up on the COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
The board voted unanimously Monday to have Superintendent Kevin Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson send a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu seeking quicker vaccinations.
Richard had told the board he was preparing to write to local state legislators.
“If anybody has any pull to get our teachers and educators vaccinated before too long, that would be terrific,” Richard said. “I have no problem writing a letter. I didn't know if the board wanted to take a position on writing a letter urging moving our educators up. If you don't, I will — that's fine with me.“
The Centers for Disease Control recommended that teachers be vaccinated in the first phase, but in the Granite State and in Massachusetts, teachers are slated for Phase 2, which would start in March.
“For some reason, educators are not in the priority of the governor’s radar right now,” Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association’s New Hampshire chapter, said in a Jan. 18 release. “We need to be in an earlier phase for vaccinations. It's the only way we are going to get the schools to reopen safely.”
Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org started by Sean Parr, a Manchester parent calling for teachers to be moved to Phase 1B has more than 1,200 signatures, and more than 300 educators sent a letter to Sununu last week calling on him to prioritize vaccines for teachers instead of ski patrol members.
At a Jan. 18 press conference, Sununu said that "teachers in themselves do not make up 95 percent of the fatalities, grocery store workers don't make up 95 percent of the fatalities,” Sununu said, adding that people age 65 and over, "that's 95 percent of the fatalities, and that's why those folks have to go first.”
The Conway School District has been providing face-to-face instruction the entire 2020-21 school year at Kennett High, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree schools. Kennett Middle went to remote learning from Nov. 20-Dec. 2, due to staffing shortage, Richard said.
“We’ve had over 180 staff tests for COVID since this started,” Richard said by phone Tuesday. “About a third of our staff have been tested; some have taken multiple tests.”
Only 15 percent of the schools in the state have been able to maintain in-person instruction this school year.
Richard said some staff members have had to quarantine three or four times because of the cohorts they were associated with.
“It’s hard on our staff,” he said. “(COVID) is always weighing in the back of their minds: ‘Am I going to go to school today, and is this the day I get it?’”
Richard said when teachers are quarantined, they are isolated. "They can't do anything for about 10 days. Those who are doing remote in other parts of the state don't have to deal with those unintended or intended consequences related to quarantining. I think that we can make a case to really say if you're prioritizing educators, we deserve a spot a little bit ahead of those who are remote at this point.”
School board chair Joe Lentini said he considers teachers doing face-to-face instruction to be “front-line workers” and felt sending a letter directly to the governor would be the best course of action.
“I would like to work with Kevin and Nancy Kellerman (chair of the SAU 9 and Bartlett School boards) to draft a letter to the governor because I think it's imperative that teachers get put higher on the list for vaccinations," he said.
Lentini added: “I think that if we send a letter from a district that has been face-to-face for a very long time, I think it might carry some weight.”
Board member Jessica Whitelaw said she already had sent a letter to the governor on her own.
“I sent a letter personally last week, as a parent, voicing my concern that educators should be moved, but I also do think that we really, as a district, need to make a statement on this.”
The state’s vaccine plan was announced on Jan. 6 and revised on Jan. 14. Under the plan, Phase 1A has begun and runs through March with an estimated 110,000 people eligible for the vaccine. They include high-risk health workers, long-term care residents and first responders.
Phase 1B, which began Tuesday with an estimated 300,000 eligible, is set up for people aged 65 and older; medically vulnerable at significantly higher risk, including family caregivers for those under 16; staff and residents of IDD facilities; corrections officers and staff; and populations that experience health disparities.
Phase 2A, slated for March to May, with 175,000 people eligible, includes K-12 teachers, school staff and child-care workers. Phase 2B, with 200,000 people eligible, is designed for people age 50-64. Phase 3A is for medically vulnerable people 50 and under, and Phase 3B, targeted for May and beyond, with about 325,000 people eligible, is for everyone else.
Board member Joe Mosca made a motion to send a letter to Gov. Sununu. Whitelaw seconded the motion, and the board approved it 7-0.
